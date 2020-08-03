A test of 260 employees in the Georgia school district showed positive results or exposure to Covid-19

GCPS spokeswoman Sloan Roach told CNN in an e-mail Sunday evening that Gwinnett’s situation is volatile.
“As of last Thursday, we had approximately 260 employees who were excluded from work due to a positive situation or contact with a case,” Roach said. “This number is flexible as we are still getting new reports and others are returning to work,” she added.
The district – located in the Atlanta metro area and the state’s largest in the school system – is reopening with online learning on August 12.
Roach did not say whether the newly identified positive cases changed plans to reopen the area.
There is already a process to prepare reports and track down, in addition to a protocol to exclude employees who have been positive or have contacted a confirmed case, Roach said.
Roach said that due to the tracing process, the region decided that the majority of these 260 cases were the result of community spread. “We have people called to tell them that they didn’t go to school or work,” she said.
“Given the number of COVID cases in Gwinnett, we expect to see positive results among our employees on the basis of community outreach in our district,” Roach said.
Madeleine Holcomb of CNN contributed to this report.
