A video shows a woman coughing on a cancer patient in a Florida store

A woman was caught in front of the camera in a viral video clip now deliberately coughing in the face of a cancer patient at the Pier 1 store in Florida amid the Corona virus crisis.

“What about that?” The assailant, whom the police identified as Debra Hunter, According to First Coast NewsIn the clip, she says, flipping the bird over to Heather Sprague at the Jacksonville Home Store.

“I think I will really get close to you and cough on you,” Hunter, 52, says to Sprague before she coughs directly on her and feeds on her, A—– e.

Shocking shoppers can be heard inside the store saying “No” and “No way” after the disturbing showdown unfolds.

As Hunter moved out of the store, she shouted, “You’re lucky because I’m not firing you,” according to the footage.

The video was Posted on Facebook last week First Coast News reported by Sprague who has since presented the police report on women.

Hunter has not been arrested or charged, according to the news agency, which stated that “the battery – touch or strike, no injury” was cited as a crime in the police report.

Sprague, who says she is the mother of ten and is sick with brain tumors at Mayo Clinic, said she noticed a pair of unattended children wandering in the store before the accident.

“It became clear that they belonged to a woman on the record who was becoming increasingly fighter,” she wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

“She was screaming, insulting, insulting and threatening employees, because she asked to return something that she did not have with her, just a picture of the item on her phone,” said Sprague.

Sprague pointed out that the store’s employees were unable to handle the return operation, so “she continued to get angry, while her poor little boy was anxious and asking for a bath, which she had to leave the store to find.”

“When she set herself so that the scribes could not get out of the exit area and screamed that she would stay there, and scream as loud as she wanted, until all of her clients left … she stood at a distance, pulled my phone and started without words,” said Sprague, who picked up the rest of the interaction on the video.

“I did not speak, interact or participate. Simply stood to document the behavior. “When rulers face accountability, they must admit that their actions have not been accepted,” Sprague said in the post.

She added that she was going to get a COVID-19 test and finished the post-writing, “Thank you Karen * cough, cough.”