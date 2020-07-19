A woman who lives live deforms the BLM mural again

The black woman was caught to paint on the black life mural outside Trump Tower Live broadcast of the entire trick – He was there again a few hours later in Brooklyn.

Bevelyn Beatty, 29, posted videos on her Facebook page showing her stained paint on a Midtown skyscraper and a second BLM mural on Fulton Street early Sunday, then sniffed home from another video.

“Yes, we did all night.” She said in the latest job. “Let me tell you something, yesterday was an epic.”

My house was first seen on video tape in Manhattan around 3 pm. Saturday passes over a dozen cans of paint on the back of a truck while two other women help her, while a policeman looks at her and asks her but does nothing to interfere.

“What are you guys doing with all this paint?” The unknown policeman asked.

Betty replied “Decorate.”

“Decorate? Maybe it’s not the decor we think of, is it? The officer said, “What do you decorate?”

Betty answered, “I am black.” “Emma is black.”

Then she was seen picking up one of the cans, and walking in front of the policeman, across Fifth Avenue, and into the mural, where the paint emptied on the bright white BLM letters while shouting while many passers-by looked.

“He lives a black life. The issue of black life, right? “For blacks,” says my house. This is for blacks. They destroy black business. They are plundering black people. “

It says “No.” “No. We don’t stand with Black Lives Matter. We want our police. Refund the police.”

Betty, from Staten Island, was arrested and charged with criminal corruption but was released a few hours later – before returning to work immediately.

in a The second video was released early on SundayBetty and another woman were seen lying in black on another mural on Fulton Street in Brooklyn.

She said: “Ladies and gentlemen, we are in Brooklyn and it is not over.” “Jesus is important. We are returning our country. We are returning it. Let me tell you something, the police need our help. They cannot alone. Do not sit idle and watch your country come to the ground.”

“Stand with your police force, vote for Trump, vote for the Republican, vote for Christians, and stop the Christians,” she added, as an unknown group adds: “Vote for the wicked, diabolical, anti-Christ people of this nation.”

Several people are seen approaching two women and a man filming the video of the accident and confronting them about the deformation of the mural – many of them angrily – before leaving home and her crew around 12:40 am.

According to the police, another BLM wall was vandalized in Harlem on Sunday, with unknown vandalism pouring lettering on Seventh Avenue and West Street 125, and then driving staining over it in a dark car.

The arrest of Betty on charges of sabotaging the Trump Tower was the third time that the signal was marred.

Four people were arrested on Friday at 4:15 pm. And charged with throwing a blue paint on the mural. Shortly after noon on Monday, a man went up to the mural and poured red paint on him before he escaped.