AAI airline says SpiceJet is on a cash and carry basis, as Biz says as usual

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has put SpiceJet operations across the country on a “cash and carry” basis, most likely due to the carrier’s inability to liquidate airport charges. However, the airline chose to say that it was operating as usual for them.

“AAI has postponed its decision to place SpiceJet in cash and carry. We are still operating normally at all airports operated by AAI as before without any hindrances,” the company spokesman said.

The AAI order was due to take effect from Thursday. In a circular to the Calcutta, Delhi, Guwahati, Chennai, and Mumbai airports, the institute said: “The competent authority has agreed to put into operation SpiceJet Ltd in cash and a basis procedure from all AAI

Airports in force from 0001 hours on July 30, 2020 “.

The circular stated that this decision could be communicated to SpiceJet officials at the relevant stations and airports to make arrangements to deposit the required amount in the respective stations for daily operations.

Cash and load coordination indicates that credit facilities were withdrawn by AAI because SpiceJet was unable to settle dues, and now has to pay every day to AAI for airport user fees in order to continue operations. SpiceJet must pay cash in advance for airport use.

Cash and carry status indicate financial pressures for the airline and the aviation sector has been under pressure since the Covid-19 pandemic caused most operations to stop.

A similar notice was issued by AAI to SpiceJet in December 2014 when the airline faced a financial crisis and was unable to pay the salaries.

At the time of the epidemic, some airlines resorted to layoffs and wage cuts as airline traffic was not close to normal and international flights were still on or off in most countries.