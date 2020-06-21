Aamir Khan is unknown, and has gray hair and eyebrows for the first time

B-town celebrities attend a special show “Fanney Khan”

Aamir Khan loves to stay low and come out only while preparing for his upcoming projects. During this process, you may have seen him wearing many avatars that have fascinated you like never before. But since the actor was spending most of his time at home with his family during the closing, the 55-year-old actor wore another avatar of a real old man.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Ira Khan posted a photo of her with Aamir Khan who took us some time to get to know him. The perfection of Bollywood was wearing gray and wrinkles on his face which are visible signs of aging.

Ira Khan, Aamir KhanInstagram

The star looked confident while showing off his real self in the photo and wore a smile on his face. It only shows how Amer has progressed gently with each passing day.

Aamir Khan’s advice to screenwriters

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has some encouraging words for screenwriter at a time when the world is in battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

His advice comes after the winners of the second edition of “The Storytellers Script Competition in India” were announced digitally by director Aamir, Rajkumar Hirani, and writer Anjum Rajpalai and Juhi Chaturvedi.

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Ira KhanInstagram

In the video, Amer announced that he regretted that awards could not be announced in one of the events due to the closure.

He also said: “Those who have not reached the top five should not be discouraged. In fact, screenwriters should continue to write with greater enthusiasm, especially during these times. Every filmmaker needs a good screenplay.”

Sejal Pachisia from California, USA, won the first prize for Rs 25 lakh whose story “On The Boundary” won unanimous admiration from the jury members.

“The quality of the work has been fantastic and we would like to congratulate the winners who really deserve and wish them success,” said Rohit Khattar, Chairman of Cinestaan ​​Digital.