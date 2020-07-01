Aamir Khan “ relieved ” due to maternal negative test for COVID-19

The actor announced that Aamir Khan’s mother had shown negative results for the coronavirus. Hello everyone, I am very relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes in the hands of love. A.
On Tuesday, Amer shared a statement announcing that some of his employees had proven positive and quarantined them immediately. The actor confirmed that the “rest of us”, which contained it, “were all tested and found to be negative.” He also stated that he would take his mother to the test because she was “the last person in the episode.”
Amer’s statement said on Tuesday: “Hello everyone, this is to inform you that some of my employees have proven positive. They were promptly isolated, and BMC officials were very fast and efficient in transporting them to a medical facility. I would like to thank BMC for their good care, community sterilization and sterilization The whole.
“We have all been tested and found negative.
“Now I take my mother to take her to the test. She is the last person in the episode. Please pray as negative.”
“I would like, once again, to thank BMC for the prompt, professional and caring way in which they helped us.
“And thank you very much to Kokilaben Hospital, doctors, nurses and the staff there. They were very interested and professional in the testing process. God bless you and believe. Love. Amer.”
The actor has been busy filming for his upcoming movie, “Laal Singh Chaddha,” an entertaining Hollywood movie “Forrest Gump”, over the past few months.
You may also like
Danny Hicks, “Evil Dead II” and “Spider-Man 2” died at the age of 68
The latest updates from around the world
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 1088 launched a very modern 108 and 104 ambulances on Doctor’s Day
The body of one of the three missing men was found on Mount Rainier
Corona virus: Doctors need more speed to target local outbreaks, doctors say