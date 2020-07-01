Aamir Khan “ relieved ” due to maternal negative test for COVID-19

The actor announced that Aamir Khan’s mother had shown negative results for the coronavirus. Hello everyone, I am very relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes in the hands of love. A.

Aamir Khan had asked people to pray for his mother for a negative test for Covid-19 on Tuesday.Public relations bulletin

On Tuesday, Amer shared a statement announcing that some of his employees had proven positive and quarantined them immediately. The actor confirmed that the “rest of us”, which contained it, “were all tested and found to be negative.” He also stated that he would take his mother to the test because she was “the last person in the episode.”

Amer’s statement said on Tuesday: “Hello everyone, this is to inform you that some of my employees have proven positive. They were promptly isolated, and BMC officials were very fast and efficient in transporting them to a medical facility. I would like to thank BMC for their good care, community sterilization and sterilization The whole.

“We have all been tested and found negative.

“Now I take my mother to take her to the test. She is the last person in the episode. Please pray as negative.”

“I would like, once again, to thank BMC for the prompt, professional and caring way in which they helped us.

“And thank you very much to Kokilaben Hospital, doctors, nurses and the staff there. They were very interested and professional in the testing process. God bless you and believe. Love. Amer.”

The actor has been busy filming for his upcoming movie, “Laal Singh Chaddha,” an entertaining Hollywood movie “Forrest Gump”, over the past few months.