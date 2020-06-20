Aaron Hicks is ready to play Yankees if the season starts in July

The identity of the right novice Yankees player whenever the next game is played is unknown, but the man in the middle of the field says that he will be ready to chase flying balls in the gaps and deny the base-runners an extra base.

Aaron Hicks was asked on Friday whether the season would start late next month, whether his surgically repaired right elbow would be allowed to participate.

“I will be ready to play,” Hicks told The Post newspaper from Tampa, where he had been hitting and throwing at George M. Steinbrenner in the past few weeks. “The plan was in July to find out where I was and ready to play games. For me, I want to return to the arm strength I had before.”

Hicks, who performed Tommy John surgery after the Yankees were eliminated from ALCS by Astros last October, estimated that his arm strength was 80 percent and improving.

“I’m healthy. Hicks, who was limited to 59 games a year ago due to a lower back problem that appeared in spring training and a strained right flexor injury, said in early August. [throwing] Every day and every week. Chucking becomes stronger. It is definitely coming. He comes his own way when he wants. I’m not too far away. I’m going to throw the next rules here very soon, think next week. My arm looks great. “

Hicks Switch Strokes practiced multiplication practice for two months without any problems outside of “trying to figure out multiplication again”.

In addition to the quarantine imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, 30-year-old Hicks welcomed his son, Gelen, to the world on May 6 and had been in Tampa for two weeks.

Focusing on safety and health, a small number of Yankees working on the Steinbrenner field are divided into groups of four overlapping. Since Hicks is not in the Aaron Judge group, Hicks has had no update on what the right-hand player is doing while returning from a broken upper right rib that was discovered in Spring Training and is believed to have dived for the last September ball.

As for a table of 60 or 70 games, Hicks was asked about the challenge of a rush instead of playing a regular grind of 162 games.

“First, you need to know that you will have to play every single game because there is no time,” said Hicks, who Aaron Boone is likely keen on since he has Brett Breitner and Mike Toughman to play in the center. . “Anything that could happen in the 60-game season.

“You have to come out quickly and you must go out strongly. You have to create separation between you and other teams.”

Hicks placed on the list of those with this strain of his right flexor muscles in early August, and Hicks felt good enough throwing that he returned to the Astros series and started games 3, 4, 5 and 6 in midfield although he had not played previously since August 3. In those four games, Hicks defeated 0.154 (2 vs. 17) with Homer and 17 RBIs.

Asked if he regretted returning, which may have led to Tommy John’s surgery request, Hicks said his presence was available to Yankees on that day.

“I had the feeling that I would undergo surgery so I don’t regret it at all. I felt that the decision I made was in my team’s advantage. Hicks, in the second stage of a seven-year $ 70 million deal, said I feel my team is stronger with me on the field.”

Having been on the injured list 11 times since storming the major leagues in 2013 with the twins, Hicks said he knows when his body is ready to play.

He said: “I absorbed the pain in two games. It was good for me.” “It felt like something I should do.”