Aaron Sorkin’s trial for The Chicago 7 gets a Netflix release date

Aaron Sorkin’s latest feature is heading to Netflix, and the streaming giant has just announced the release of the political movie today. Chicago Trial 7 It will debut on October 16, just weeks before the 2020 election, Variety Reports.

Netflix secured the next movie to protest the filmmaker earlier this month, and paid over $ 50 million to close the deal. Paramount was the original distributor of Chicago trial 7, The theatrical release was planned before the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Drama Sorkin tells the story of a trial that took place after peaceful anti-war protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago turned violent. The protest organizers were accused of Abe Hoffman, Jerry Robin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale of conspiring to incite riots after the protests took a role, and the trial that followed ended in history.

Netflix released Twitter’s first look photos today with the announcement of history, giving fans a glimpse into the upcoming movie stars. Netflix posted: “We will never beat the power of poetry in these first-looking pictures.”

Sasha Baron Cohen (Hoffman), Eddie Redmine (Hayden), Mark Strong (Robin), and Yahya Abdel-Matin (Ciel) Chicago Trial 7. Other actors include Michael Keaton (Ramsey Clark), John Carroll Lynch (defendant David Dillinger), Alex Sharp (defendant Rene Davis) and Frank Angela (Judge Julius Hoffman), as well as Mark Reliance (attorney William Konsler).

Sorkin is known for his work in political drama The west wing, She has produced several award-winning films over the years. He won his Academy Award The social network Scenario 2011, nominated for both Molly game And Money Ball. Sorkin wrote and directed Chicago Trial 7.