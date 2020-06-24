Abe Huntsman reveals a family battle with the Coruna virus amid the father’s campaign

Abe Huntsman and her family are fighting COVID-19She revealed, after she and some family members received false negative tests.

The former host of “The View” – who left the show last year and moved to Utah to work on her father’s ruling campaign – was documenting the experience on social media. She said in a video On Twitter: “My Father [candidate Jon Huntsman Jr.] Almost 95% return to normal … my mom is still tasteless or odorless … others at home are currently dealing with fever and aches … everyone in our house has experienced it completely differently. “

She said about her time with illness: “The best way I can describe my experience is: It looks like a giant snake completely wrapped around your body, and the snake decides when, where and how it wants to press you. So, your mind can be for an hour and you have the worst migraine attacks in your life.” And in the next hour you feel completely fine. And in the next hour after that, your chest may be struggling to breathe, or your leg muscles feel like you never finish out of Charlie’s horses. “

The primary elections for Republicans took place in Utah on Tuesday, and the Salt Lake County Health Department reportedly approved her father to resume her campaign after she had been quarantined since June 6.