Actor Virgin Bhanupriya Rumana Molla: I defended myself when I felt that things were not right [Exclusive]

Exclusive: Actress Romana Mola talks to IBTimes about her role in Virgin Bhanupriya, experience in Bollywood and more

Actress Romana Mola has been a part of successful films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Ek Villain and Irada. And each time, whether she had a veil or a supporting role, she made her presence felt by her exceptional acting skills.

The talented actress will now appear playing a parallel role against Urvashi Rautella in her upcoming online show, Virgin Banopria, which is slated to launch on July 16.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimesRomana talked about her role in Virgin Bhanupriya, her good, bad and ugly experiences in Bollywood and how she’d like to be more like her character on screen.

You play a parallel role alongside Urvashi Rautela in Virgin Bhanupriya after performing supporting roles in your previous films. Was this one of the reasons why you said yes to the project?

No, I don’t think whether parallel bullets or any other kind of stickers that you can put on a character figure is crucial for me. The important thing is that she is a good and interesting character, something different than she did before. And most importantly, I felt that this character had a lot of the elements that I found were very durable and important as well. I’ve seen men play a lot of these characters and be normalized. You see a lot of women playing these cool cute characters and we find them cute and funny and laugh because the jokes revolve around them and they are funny. I just felt that it was time for a woman to play this character and thus become normal.

Your character looks quite bold and confident in the movie, tell us something more about it.

She is very confident, for sure. Regarding boldness, I think you can say she is somewhat bold. I think anyone who doesn’t care about what people think about him, and doesn’t care about what he or she will say, is bold. Which means you follow your own instinct, your own understanding, and your own logic. And that’s what I think it does. For people who may have grown up with a different mindset or are more restrictive and who measure what they do, it may sound bold to them. But I feel that she is the type who does what she wants to do, and that meets her specific needs. I do not think that it should be considered bold, it must be normalized.

Since nudity is something special on OTT platforms, would you be comfortable filming for itself if it was shown?

No, I don’t think I want to do nudity. However, I don’t judge who does that. It is just a personal choice. I don’t feel comfortable with it. For me, I had never seen a movie and felt like nudity, any series or anything, what I felt was that nudity was adding anything to it. Like, the story will collapse if you don’t have it as part of the narration. Therefore, it is not necessary. so why?

How did the acting happen to you? Tell us how you entered the Indian film industry.

Acting didn’t happen to me, it made acting happen. I think it’s an internal connection because since his early childhood, I have always loved performing, I loved being on stage. In fact, a lot of people were telling me that I have a different personality when I’m performing because I am usually very calm and shy, maybe not anymore but I was. When I was on stage, it was like exploding something inside me and I was able to get something inside of me but it will never come out in my regular interactions in my daily life. So, I think performance has always been something I felt liberated and I think that’s what happened. I realized very early on that this was what I wanted to do. It took some time but I can’t say it happened, I think I made it happen because I was so sure that this is what I want to do with my life.

How to relate to your character on screen in real life?

I am not talking to her exactly. When we say we are connected, we say similarities, I have no similarities with them. Actually, I call it the same ego. However, there are certain aspects of the character that I find very interesting and I almost envy. I feel like I’m probably not edited as is. I may be comfortable with myself as it is. I feel jealous of that because I think she is authoritarian, she is there, she thinks fast, she just behaves and as I said before, she does not care what people think about her and I just hope to be more than that. I try to be (smiles).

How has your experience in the industry been so bad, ugly bad? Can you explain that?

My industry experience depends on how I look at it. I learned the difficult path and it took me a long time to realize that I had to try everything going on around me. The experience was good because I feel that it taught me a lot, made me stronger, and enabled me to deal with all kinds of people, and all walks of life that I would have never experienced if I were in any other industry. And I think it’s important that we take the bad as an opportunity to learn something from it. You have to deal with all kinds of people and you should be okay with that. Having said that, it’s not that I overlook the people who act badly, who discriminate or who give people hard times. So I don’t think how it should be. And if you can, or if you are in a position to do so, it may sometimes be important to put these people back in place and give them a part of their mind. She has tried to do this on many occasions. I defended myself when I felt that things were not right. But, sometimes, you can’t because it is someone else’s choice to treat you the way they want it. It is up to you how to take it. For me, my experience was good because I chose to look at it this way.

What kind of roles do you want to take in the future.

I don’t think I have an answer for that because I want to do all kinds of roles. I don’t want to limit myself to one type. As long as it is a good story, a good character like I said to me, height does not matter. But I think the atmosphere is important, how do you feel inside, whether you come to work for 4-5 days, 10 days, or 30 days. Now I feel like I’m at a stage where I don’t want to introduce myself in fresh situations. I did and got out of it and it was good for me to grow. But now I just want to work in a good environment. This is probably one of the most important things on my priority list.

That is, the actors and directors you want to work with.

When it comes to actors, the first answer that comes to mind is Nasir (Nasiruddin Shah), sir. I worked with him at Irada and that was one of the most satisfying experiences of my life. I just feel it passed quickly and I feel like I couldn’t soak it in and hope I can get this chance again. I know I am very greedy but there are a lot of people who don’t get this chance in their life, I understand that, yes, I am greedy (smiles). As for the directors, there are many of them I have worked with and do not believe I want to work with them again. I was really a fan of Anubhav Sinha’s work. So I think this is the first name that comes to my mind.

About your upcoming projects.

I have two movies and one web program to launch, I don’t know exactly when. This is up to the makers. I have this movie called How to Kill Your Pair, directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal ji, which will be released some time this year hopefully. It’s by JAR Pictures. He is with Ahana Kumra. There is Zindagi Teen Din, directed by Nikhil Agniotri. It is an independent film and we hope to release it soon. We are five actors in the movie and it was an amazing experience.

