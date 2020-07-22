Actress Jayanade Jayashree shook fans with encoded FB post: Goodbye and depression

Jayashree.Social networking site

A mysterious message to the Kannada actress on her Facebook account came as a shock to her friends, relatives and fans. Her followers now ask her not to take an extreme step and give strength through positive words to change her mind if she plans to kill her life.

“I resigned !! Goodbye to the world and depressed,” she wrote on her Facebook page. [sic]”

However, her owners and friends try to reach her, but the actress does not seem to pick up calls.

Jayashree Ramaiah is a model who turned into an actress who made her acting debut with Uppu Huli Khara of Imran Sardhariya. However, it was Kiccha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada Season that put her under the spotlight.

Meanwhile, its followers send their desires to stay stronger.

Aruhi Narayan: My dear … You’re stronger than this … I remember being one of the most daring and daring girls of school days … hard days are not permanent … I’m sure you have all the abilities to survive at this point! !

Speak up, brother …

Everything will be shy …

Be a warrior

Adhvithi Shetty: Jay there are many who love you. we are here. The public does not talk about all this. Contact Ash or me. Don’t worry, don’t make any decisions. Ur like a very bold girl.

DJ SUHAS: I talked to you a week ago and you can’t do this to me or anyone you know Jay you are definitely strong and don’t make decisions like this just remember that you have your mother to take care of just asking for help from doctors and getting better soon This is all I ask of you, please, believe yourself! Always be positive and don’t let go of everyone who has a lot of problems, and this is not the way to deal with problems. ❤️

Varsha Kamesh Raghavendra: Hey. !! Are you fine ?!! Listen, I’m just a phone call away, and you didn’t ask any questions and don’t judge anything ..,

We do not know each other and what is easier than venting for a stranger ?!

Wait there, please ..

Everything is fine around you. You have to breathe and say the same to yourself.

I understand that you are a battle,

Take a caring babe. you are a mazing .! Please contact me … my mailbox will Num. we can talk

Suman Raj: Jai! I don’t know what happened and what made you feel this but don’t think about the negative things that you had to go through. You are very strong and very positive so please believe in God and good times will come soon! Please talk to someone

Sai Kishore Thalla: You are online, watch a lot of people worry about you, there is a lot of love towards you, you have a lot of support and you still don’t want to reply? Jayashree Ramaiah Everything would be fine if you choose to call someone and speak frankly.