Adah Sharma filming an ad after closing: It feels like we’re walking on the battlefield

Actress Adah Sharma resumed work after the strict close. She says it was like going to the battlefield.
She has filmed a commercial for a coffee brand. The text has been slightly modified to make photography possible.
When I shared a photo of her with full protection equipment, she tweeted: “Once again on set! My first photo session after lifting the shutdown. Filming for a commercial, with crew of less than 20 sterilized with masks and shields. I feel like we’re going to a battlefield but we all are On the same side, we are all against CORONA! Share videos.
Speaking of its closing period, the “Commando” star said earlier: “From cutting watermelons to doing cartel wheels, reading texts and learning to simulate all bird whistles – this closure was very fruitful.”
The next Adah movie “Man To Man” is almost filmed, where she plays a man.
Adah Sharma (adah_sharma) June 24, 2020
