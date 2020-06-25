Adah Sharma filming an ad after closing: It feels like we’re walking on the battlefield

Adah Sharma cannot be stopped

Actress Adah Sharma resumed work after the strict close. She says it was like going to the battlefield.

She has filmed a commercial for a coffee brand. The text has been slightly modified to make photography possible.

Adah SharmaInstagram

When I shared a photo of her with full protection equipment, she tweeted: “Once again on set! My first photo session after lifting the shutdown. Filming for a commercial, with crew of less than 20 sterilized with masks and shields. I feel like we’re going to a battlefield but we all are On the same side, we are all against CORONA! Share videos.

Speaking of its closing period, the “Commando” star said earlier: “From cutting watermelons to doing cartel wheels, reading texts and learning to simulate all bird whistles – this closure was very fruitful.”

The next Adah movie “Man To Man” is almost filmed, where she plays a man.