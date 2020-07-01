Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, cannot guarantee the season will continue if there is a rise in coronavirus infections.

The 2019-20 season – which was postponed in March – will begin on July 31, with 22 of the 30 NBA teams gathering in Orlando, Florida, to end the season at the Disney World complex.

But although Silver is sure that “it will be safer on this campus outside of this campus,” a “large spread” of positive cases among players can lead to the cancellation of the season.

“Of course, if we have a lot of cases, we’ll stop,” Silver said. time . “You cannot escape this virus. I am totally convinced that it will be safer on this campus from outside this campus, because there aren’t many other situations that I realize as there is a group test for asymptomatic employees. So in some ways it might be This is an example of how other industries may eventually open up.

“[It’s] Never “with full force whatsoever.” One thing we learn about this virus is that many are unpredictable. “