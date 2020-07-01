Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, cannot guarantee the season will continue if there is a rise in coronavirus infections.
By Emet / July 1, 2020

The 2019-20 season – which was postponed in March – will begin on July 31, with 22 of the 30 NBA teams gathering in Orlando, Florida, to end the season at the Disney World complex.

But although Silver is sure that “it will be safer on this campus outside of this campus,” a “large spread” of positive cases among players can lead to the cancellation of the season.

“Of course, if we have a lot of cases, we’ll stop,” Silver said. time. “You cannot escape this virus. I am totally convinced that it will be safer on this campus from outside this campus, because there aren’t many other situations that I realize as there is a group test for asymptomatic employees. So in some ways it might be This is an example of how other industries may eventually open up.

“[It’s] Never “with full force whatsoever.” One thing we learn about this virus is that many are unpredictable. “

Sitting out

NBA recently announced that after testing 302 of its players, 16 were positive tests. One of these 16, DeAndre Jordan of Brooklyn Nets, posted on Twitter that after his positive test, he would not travel to Florida.

The percentage of positive cases at the moment does not worry about silver though. “It is not disturbing, based on what we see in the general population,” says Silver. “In many ways, it was somewhat predictable. I feel very comfortable … that out of 16 positive tests, there are no serious cases.”

A coalition of NBA players – led by Brooklyn point keeper Kerry Irving – voiced their opposition to the league’s reboot plan and instead decided to sit for the rest of the season to continue to focus on the Black Life and Movement movement as a global call for social change following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police in May. .

Nevertheless, Silver believes that players can do more good by using their platforms during playback, with the eyes of the sighting sports world.

The NBA and the National Basketball Association are planning to plot the phrase “black life” on all playing fields in Orlando, a source familiar with the plan. Tell CNN on Monday.

Silver supports players and their desire to speak publicly.

Silver said, “These athletes want to understand them on these issues understandably.” “We also, at least in the case of the NBA, have a league where almost 75% of our players are black.

“They are probably the most prominent black people in the whole world. They don’t just stop the color of their skin, or who they are, when they play basketball. They have their own life experiences, and they want to bring them to life.”

