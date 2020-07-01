Adidas, Karen Parken, who said racist talks were “a buzz”

“It became clear to me that in order to unify the organization it would be better for me to retire and pave the way for change,” Parkin said in a written statement.

She was shot the last A year after informing employees at a meeting that they believe the issue of racism is a “noise” that is only discussed in the United States, according to to me Report in the Wall Street Journal. she Also The report told the employees that they did not think Adidas had a problem with racism. ParkinShe was shotthe lastA year after informing employees at a meeting that they believe the issue of racism is a “noise” that is only discussed in the United States, according toto mesheAlsoThe report told the employees that they did not think Adidas had a problem with racism.

Parkin’s career in Adidas spanned 23 years, according to the chairman of the board of directors of Adidas Igor Landau, who said that Parkin “has always acted in the interests of our company and our people.”

“His decision to leave the company reflects that commitment and her belief that the new human resource pioneer will lead the pace of change that Adidas needs today,” Landau said in a written statement.