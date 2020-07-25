Aditya Narayan returns to Bollywood with AR Rahman’s Dil Bechara after 7 years

Aditya Narayan.Aditya Narayan

The talented Aditya Narayan singer has returned to Bollywood almost 7 years later with “Mira Nam Kizi” from the movie Dil Bechara. Aditya Narayan, Mera Naam Kizzie composed by A.R Rahman.

The song also notes the return of Aditya with Maestro Abdel Rahman after 20 years. In 1999, Aditya sang “Kahin Aag Lage” with Asha Bhosle, composed by A.R Rahman from the movie Taal.

Speaking of the song, Aditya told the media, “Mira Nam Kizi is my next lyric project in Bollywood after a gap of nearly seven years, so the struggle is real. One day I got a call from ARRahman’s studio and they called me to record Rahman Sidi was in the studio and personally decided to record me.” .

The registration description said Aditya, “The only thing inside me is that Aditya should do your best and enjoy yourself. Later when I learned that it was for Dil Bechara an adaptation of error in our stars, my favorite movie and starring Sushant and Sanjana were very overjoyed. It is the first time I’ve sung to Sushant and it is clear that at that time I had no idea it was the last time.

Aditya says of Sushant: “As an artist, I’ve always really loved Sushant. He had a charming smile on his face every time we meet.”

When Sushant Singh Rajput defeated Mukesh Chapra in the arm wrestling matchInstagram

Love’s description a. Rahman, Aditya said, “Late when I was a child, I sang to Abdul Rahman and I didn’t know what the big thing I should have sung for him, and after I became an adult I realized how lucky I was and always wondered when I had the opportunity to sing with him again As a play singer in feature film. “

In 2013, Aditya made two hit hits, “Tattad Tattad” and “Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun” from Ram-Leela starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.