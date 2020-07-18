Aditya Thackeray approaches SC over UGC decision regarding final year tests

IANS Pictures

The Minister of the Maharashtra State Council of Ministers and the President of Uva Sena Aditya Thakray have transferred the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the University Grants Commission to conduct final year exams before September 30.

Speaking with IANS, Yuva Sena Varun Sardesai’s secretary said: “To support students across India, Yuva Sena filed a written petition in the Supreme Court against the UGC decision to take the final year exams.”

Aditya Thackeray stands with students against the UGC decision

He added that Yuva Sena had challenged the UGC Guidelines on this issue and requested the Supreme Court to allow each university to draw up its own work plan for final semester / final year exams according to the circumstances in their respective countries in order to provide relief to students.

“Even at this time of grave concern, the Minister of Human Resources Development and UGC announced that final year tests will be conducted in India by universities in September 2020, observing their guidelines, but ignoring the physical and mental health, anxiety, and safety of students across the country,” he said. Ufa Sina in a statement.

PicturedCreative Commons

Sardisai emphasized that Covid-19 is a “national disaster” that UGC should have canceled its final year exams and reached fair and uniform criteria for announcing the results and circulated it to all universities in India for accreditation.

“However, it appears that the UGC did not understand the full extent of the dilemma the country is currently facing and that it is using its authority and authority to make it mandatory for universities to take exams, which can be avoided.”

According to Yuva Sena, in these unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic when the provisions of both the Epidemiological Diseases Act, 1897, and Disaster Management Law, 2005, are amended from time to time, the UGC’s position of insisting on a final proceeding – year exams / exams Classroom and non-relief for these students is “very sad” – and if the University Scholarship Committee goes ahead – it may also be difficult to implement and not safe either.