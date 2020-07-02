Advertisers get Facebook attention. Now here’s what they want

Starting on Wednesday, many household names – from Hershey to Denny – will temporarily stop advertising on the platform as part of a wider boycott effort due to concerns about Facebook’s handling of misinformation and hate speech.

Facebook social networking site Php The Civil Rights Alliance that includes the Anti-Defamation League and NAACP launched the #StopHateforProfit campaign last month, calling on major companies to stop advertisingFor the month of July due to “the repeated failure of the platform to address the widespread spread of hate purposefully on its platforms.” While some brands have stopped spending until the end of the month, other brands like household goods giant Unilever paused advertising Until the end of the year Via social media, not just Facebook.

Some analysts doubt that these moves will significantly affect Facebook revenue, thanks Millions of small and medium businesses It relies on the advertising platform, but the lobbying campaign appears to have put Facebook on the defensive. Their investors Shook Facebook had to repeatedly address this issue.

The company, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO and co-founder, confirmed the meeting with civil rights organizers behind the boycott, the company confirmed to CNN Business on Wednesday. Facebook developed the meeting as part of its regular engagement with “civil rights leaders and organizations”.

“They asked about Mark’s presence at the meeting, and we’ve since confirmed that Mark is able to join,” Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement provided to CNN Business. “We are waiting for our response and we look forward to an opportunity to continue the dialogue.” Now that the groups have gotten Facebook attention, the campaign is inviting participating brands to ask for it 10 changes That touches every aspect of how the company works, from ads that allow it to be displayed on the platform to its leadership team composition and content supervision policies. The list includes a Facebook claim to appoint a C-Suite executive with deep civil rights experience to evaluate products and policies related to discrimination, prejudice and hatred. Organizers also invite Facebook to pledge to conduct regular, independent reviews of hatred and misinformation. Remove public and private groups that focus on hate or violent plots and stop recommending and reaching these groups; All supervisors will be given bias and hate training in the next 90 days. The group also wants Facebook to ban political ads with blatant lies, which the company has Face criticism To allow in the past. Facebook has already been defend Politics, saying that He does not want To impose censorship on political discourse. While the campaign has said that taking these ten measures won’t solve everything, organizers believe it will show that Facebook is serious about addressing concerns. Last week, Facebook Advertise Advertisements belonging to scapegoats, immigrants, ethnic groups or others will be banned. The company also said it will start adding warning stickers to users’ “posts worthy” posts but violating our platform policies. (Facebook previously declined to take action on the positions of political leaders due to their awareness of the news.) The steps Facebook has taken so far are “insufficient,” according to the campaign, noting that Facebook will not remove the classified posts. On Wednesday, Facebook posted Blog post Meet some of the demands of the organizers, the work they do and the steps they are considering or have already taken. Facebook executive too Post a blog post On Wednesday, she said the company was not benefiting from hate on the platform. Margaret Duffy, professor of strategic communications and advertising expert at the Missouri College of Journalism, said the boycott could be a “watershed moment.” Duffy said the latest coverage of George Floyd’s death And other events in recent months have driven ethnic equality to the fore. “There is a whiff of real anxiety and social responsibility that brands and advertisers show,” she said. The clock is ticking for Facebook to address market concerns. “It is too early to stick to how long we will last,” James Quincy, Coca-Cola’s chairman and CEO said in a statement. statement . “We will need at least 30 days to review where we are today and where we need to pay additional action.” Ben and Jerry echoed that sentiment. “We are not sure when the ad pause will end, just as we are not sure what Facebook will do, or when,” said company spokeswoman Laura Peterson.

Brian Fung of CNN contributed to this report.