Fact Check: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar not COVID-19 positive; how speculation started
After Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar are positive for COVID-19 which is fake

By Arzu / July 12, 2020

Since news of the success of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan came positive for breaking the coronavirus, the nation expects Big B’s rapid recovery. From fans to celebrities to cockroaches and politicians, everyone took to Twitter to show their concern.

Shortly after the news of the Amitabh Bachchan test positive for Cupid-19 positive, new reports emerged indicating that Abhishek Bachchan has also been infected with the virus. Both father and son confirmed their health news on social media respectively and asked everyone to keep calm and not to panic.

Big B tests are positive

Check out their tweets below:

“Earlier in the day, my parents and I were afflicted with COVID 19. We were all hospitalized with mild symptoms. We have informed all the required authorities, our family members, and our staff for examination. I ask everyone to remain calm, not panic. Thank you.” Junior Bachchan Tweet .

Amitabh and Abhishek

In addition, the actor said they were complying with BMC. More details on contact tracking are underway.

Also, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s test results are also negative.

Demands:

A named Twitter user; Amit Fashiseth shared the health update of Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor claiming that they were tested positive for the new Coronavirus as they were seen celebrating with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson.

I read a tweet as follows: “Ranbir Kapoor, Neto Singh, Karan Johar confirmed a positive test for COVID-19. Agastia Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, attended a birthday party hosted by Ridima Kapoor.”

The Bachchan family

Check out our screenshot for tweet below:

Screen sash is another viral

In a short time, Amit’s tweet became popular on social media, and since then speculation has started.

Redhima and Neetu Kapoor

Reality check

Ranbir Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor was fast enough to read a floating viral screenshot across the news circle and provided a favorable response to a Twitter user. She shared the viral screenshot on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Looking for attention ??? Check / Lowlight clarification! We’re fit we’re good! Stop spreading the rumor! # Lunatics” (like this).

Redima Kapoor

Soon after reading her confirmation tweet, social media and media houses breathed a sigh of relief.

Karan Johar at Neetu Kapoor's birthday

Netizens attacked Karan Johar’s lips for Neto Kapoor’s birthday.Instagram

Redema replied to placebo

However, Amit now deleted his post on Twitter.

Claim reviewed:

Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor COVID-19 are positive after Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson attends a party hosted by Ridima Kapoor

by :

Social media, news reports.

Reality check:

False

