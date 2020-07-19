After recovering from COVID-19 Djokovic returns to training

Novak Djokovic hopes to make him three in three in the group stage.Clive Bronskill / Getty Images

The number 1 tennis player in the world Novak Djokovic has returned to training after recovering from the SK virus.

Boris Bosnjakovich, artistic director of the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade, has published photos of his instinctive gesture of the action-minded Serb, along with his compatriot Philip Kragenovich.

Djokovic returns to the game

Djokovic was one of many tennis players who were proven to have COVID-19 during the Adria World Tour. The Grand Slam winner 17 times attracted criticism for the lack of social distance measures during the course, which ended up in the production of a host of cases.

Djokovic apologized for himself while declaring that he and his girlfriend had proven positive for the disease which caused almost all professional sports in most parts of the world to stop at various points of the year.

But he came under heavy criticism from a number of authorities. Many players also supported him, as French veteran Gilles Simon criticized the media for what he considered an unfair treatment that corresponds to Djokovic when compared to the great Swiss Roger Federer.

“I knew Roger would rise to the forefront when there were discussions about prize money from Grand Slams some time ago,” said L’Equipe. “But the impression I have is that we lost it on the way, and that the representation of the players does not matter to him. If there is a sound that carries it, it is his voice.”

“I see Djokovic as any human being with his strength and imperfections. But with Roger Federer, we only talk about his strengths. With Novak” only about his imperfections. Everyone will be upset if Djokovic breaks Federer’s records. People get angry that he (Djokovic) is very strong.

“It can also be seen in the crowd, on the field, in the Australian Open final. Anger against Novak is a huge mistake. Many audiences don’t consider it (important) Roger or Rafa (Nadal),” he said.