After Sonu Sood sent a tractor to Chittoor Farms, Chandrababu Naidu announced to sponsor the education of his two daughters.

Former Andhra Pradesh state chief N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to actor Sonu Sood after sending a tractor to a Chittoor farmer. Naidu also advertises to sponsor the education of his two daughters.

A video clip of a farmer who uses his daughters to plow his field creates a lot of hype on the Internet. A person called Krishnamurthi tweeted the video and wrote: “Terrible! Tomato farmer in Madanapalle, # Chittoor dt, forced to use his daughters to plow because he does not have the money to rent bulls. He incurred heavy losses the last time due to # Coronavirus pandemic. Without money on hand #AndhraPradesh, Fall season begins with a sombre tone.

The multi-lingual actor Sonu Sood, who made headlines for his good work, retweeted the post above and confirmed to him that he sent a tractor to him. He wrote: “This family does not deserve a pair of bull ox .. They deserve a tractor. So we send you a tractor. By evening, the tractor will plow your fields.

N Chandrababu Naidu liked the fine work Sonu Sood had done, and spoke to the actor over the phone to thank him for his generosity. The former director of Andhra Pradesh tweeted a video of the peasant family with the tractor and announced that he would take responsibility for the education of his daughters.

Chandrababu Naidu tweeted, “I spoke to SonuSood ji and praised him for his inspiring efforts to send a tractor to the Nageswara Rao family in Chittoor District. After moving into the family’s ordeal, she decided to take care of educating his two daughters and helping them achieve their dreams.”

In response to CBN, Sonu Sood wrote: “Thank you very much, sir, for all the encouraging words. Your kindness will inspire everyone to come forward and help the needy. Under your guidance, millions will find a way to realize their dreams. Keep inspiring, sir. I look forward to meeting you soon.”

Lukesh Nara, son of CBN, tweeted, “Keep up the great work you did during these difficult times # Covid_19SonuSood. We really appreciate your noble family behavior.

Meher Ramesh tweeted, “#SonuSoodRealHeroSonuSood arranged buses, trains and even flights for all those in need in this era Covid this” Super Human “now helped a peasant family in the village of AP! With a brand new tractor! Kashmir Kanyakumari his service has no limits.”

Director Krish Gagarlamudi tweeted, “A tribute to this wonderful human being and one of the SonuSood Superman