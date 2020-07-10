Ajit Kumar makes Babloo Prithiveeraj eat his words

Pablo Prithiviraj, who once mocked Ajith Kumar and caused controversy, now praises the same actor. His words came as a pleasant surprise to the fans.

Babloo Prithiveeraj and Ajith Kumar.Public relations bulletin

Indeed, Babloo Prithiveeraj said he had erred in judging Ajith Kumar, who is heavily known as Thala among his fans, earlier. The first remembered an accident a few months ago to pay tribute to the quality of the star Mankata. Before the closure went into effect, Shalini Ajith and her daughter spotted Anushka in a restaurant.

And because she didn’t work with her, he was reluctant to talk. It happened three times. However, the third time he got in touch with the hotel manager whether he was willing to share his number with Shalini.

“I got a call from Shalini Ajith the next moment and she apologized for not coming and talking to me when he saw him at the hotel. It seems that she informed Ajith of seeing me and not coming and talking to me and revealed that the newspaper” The Times of India “quoted him as saying on TV that Ajith was upset with it, He told her that I was a great actor, friend and head of his school, and that you should have come and talked to me. ” Interview.

Ajit and Shalini.Public relations bulletin

This gesture was surprised by Prithviraj by surprise. The actor claims: “He didn’t have to do that. He shows his upbringing and his description. He’s a perfect man.”

Previous controversy

Prithiviraj said that Ajith was a humble person, but had no absolute dedication and did not want to act. “He is more interested in biryani cooking and things like that,” said the Telugu representative.

He also took footage in Thala, saying, “He is more interested in biryani cooking and things like that.” The clip is now spreading despite its spread, while angry Ajith fans criticize him for questioning his accomplishments.