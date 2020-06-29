Akash Chopra chooses MS Dhoni to lead IPL XI at all

Darren Sami demands an apology from his sexual and reproductive health team colleagues for the use of racial blur

Former Indian racket Akash Chopra has chosen former India captain Mahendra Singh Doni to lead the Indian Premier League all the time.

Doni is one of the most successful leaders of IPL, as he led Chennai Super Kings to three titles and took the team to the final seven times record.

IANS photos

Aakash Chopra chooses its players at all IPL XI

On his Akashvani YouTube channel, Chopra chose Rohit Sharma and David Warner to open the strike with India’s leader Virat Kohli in third place. Suresh Raina, AB de Villiers and Dhoni form their average arrangement before veteran Harbhajan Singh and Sunil Narine enter the beating.

In the pace department, Chopra has chosen Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Lasith Malinga, Jaspreet Boomra with Gautam Gambier and Andrei Russell on the bench.

The coronavirus has caused the world to stop since March, with all outside activities severely limited in almost every part of the world. Cricket has been stalled since mid-March due to the deadly virus with the Indian Premier League postponed.

MS DoniICC Twitter

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Steve Smith said in a social media post, on Monday, that Steve Smith hit the net for the first time in three months.

Absolutely Aakash Chopra’s IPL XI: David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Harbhajan Singh, Sunil Narine, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah.

Twelfth and Thirteenth Man – Gautam Gambier, Andrei Russell