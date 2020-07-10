Alabama prison does not release masks to prisoners because they will “eat them”

An official said in a report that Alabama Prison would not allow inmates to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus because they would “eat them.”

According to the prisoners at the Madison County facility in Huntsville, they confiscated the prisoners’ masks and refused to issue new masks – although at least one factor showed positive results for the disease, al.com.

When asked why inmates are not allowed to wear the protection equipment recommended by the CDC, Brent Patterson, a spokesman for the county warden office managing the prison, noted safety concerns.

“You give them face masks [with] A nose piece – metal bars inside – they’ll eat it. “” They’ll swallow it. “

If that happens, Patterson said, people will then ask why the prison birds give them potentially dangerous things.

Courtney Moore, 33, who was arrested for misdemeanors in a protest on June 28 – said his mask was taken while he was being held at the facility.

“It’s ridiculous,” Moore told the director. “I was in an insecure state. I think it is very irresponsible for them, knowing how important masks are, to continue arresting people and putting their health at risk.

When Moore was arrested, the county did not report any cases of COVID-19 inside the prison. But the worker there was positive last week, and jailers still refuse to give face masks to prisoners.

Prison staff – but not prisoners – are required to wear masks, according to the sheriff’s office.