Alex Pollen: Two-time world champion Andy Pollen dies in a spearfishing accident

Bolin, 32, was the Australian flag bearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and competed in three Olympics in total. He was known as an experienced diver and had previously published his passion for spearfishing on social media.

“The paramedics were summoned to a post-immersion accident off Nintentheth Street in Palm Beach after 10:30 am,” the Queensland Ambulance Service said in a statement on Wednesday. “One patient was treated at the scene.”

Bolin was known to frequent the popular swimming spot, according to CNN’s 9 News, and had previously spearfished in artificial reefs located about 270 meters from the beach.

Another Gold Coast area police officer, Chris Triton, a Gold Coast police officer, told 9 News that another diver found Pauline unconscious without an oxygen mask. He added that it seemed that Pauline was diving alone at that time.