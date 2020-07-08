Alex Pollen: Two-time world champion Andy Pollen dies in a spearfishing accident

Bolin, 32, was the Australian flag bearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and competed in three Olympics in total. He was known as an experienced diver and had previously published his passion for spearfishing on social media.
“The paramedics were summoned to a post-immersion accident off Nintentheth Street in Palm Beach after 10:30 am,” the Queensland Ambulance Service said in a statement on Wednesday. “One patient was treated at the scene.”
Bolin was known to frequent the popular swimming spot, according to CNN’s 9 News, and had previously spearfished in artificial reefs located about 270 meters from the beach.
Another Gold Coast area police officer, Chris Triton, a Gold Coast police officer, told 9 News that another diver found Pauline unconscious without an oxygen mask. He added that it seemed that Pauline was diving alone at that time.
“We understand that he was practicing free diving and sanding on coral reefs,” Triton said.
Pauline was unconscious when he was taken to the beach, according to 9 News reports. Emergency services performed CPR for 45 minutes, but could not save his life.
“An unreal day in the ocean! Whales sings and pierces around us, hanging with great people, as well as bringing a lot of fish home during the week,” Paulen wrote.
The praise was won twice by the gold medalist at the world ice skating championships.
Snow Australia, the country’s ski and snowboarding organization, said it was “shocked and saddened” by Polin’s death.
“Alex was a loved member of the Snow Australia community and he will be missed a lot.”
A flower salutation was left in Palm Beach on the Australian Gold Coast, while his fellow skater and former Olympic Games colleague Gary Hughes posted a tribute to Pauline on Twitter.
“It was an honor to be a teammate and they raced with you. Send my condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. RIP.”
You may also like
The opening match at night in the American Football League was postponed due to Covid-19 positive tests
“MLS is Back Tournament” continues despite coronary virus concerns
Jose Mourinho praises the “beautiful” dispute between Loris and his son
The agent says that Patrick Mahums signs the most lucrative sports deals in history
Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic after increasing £ 40