Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have the right financing for Mets

Sources told The Post that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez had the necessary funding and made a bid by Thursday’s deadline for the Mets, who would probably be good enough to keep them in the game.

Two sources close to the situation said the previous Yankee bid group had offered about $ 1.7 billion.

Sources said this was also within the scope of the presentation by Philadelphia 76ers owners, New Jersey Devils, Josh Harris and David Blitzer.

Sources said that Steve Cohen, favorite at the astonishing $ 13 billion auction, also made a bid.

The sources expected that Cohen would likely need to pay about $ 250 million more than his closest competitors to buy Mets after unsuccessfully attempting to reformulate his $ 2.6 billion deal in February to buy the team and then pulled away.

The sources said that this means that he will need to pay more than two billion dollars.

Several sources said Mets CEO Jeff Willbon preferred to sell the team to JRod if their bid was close to the best bid at the end of the auction.

On Thursday, Fred Welboon Mets set the deadline for the professionals to present the opening round offers and disclose all the investors, and the percentage of the team that each of these investors will own.

In the coming days, Mets will decide how many suitors they will invite in the second round of the auction.

A-Rod and J.Lo are believed to be worth $ 750 million, putting them at a disadvantage for their billionaire competitors.

But they showed a list of investors that includes Florida owner Florida Panthers and billionaire Vinnie Viola, who contributes about $ 200 million to the bidding group, and all funding appears to be in place, the sources said.

Sources said that the buyer can only borrow about $ 400 million against Mets, so he will have to put up $ 1.3 billion in a $ 1.7 billion bid.

Cohen has overshadowed the auction for weeks and can bypass any of his competitors.

The question remains whether it can be approved by three-quarters of the owners of the baseball team to buy the Mets.

The sources said that the Wilpons team, in conjunction with their adviser Allen & Co., is expected to , Survey the MLB owners to see how comfortable they are to agree to Cohen.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred took in February the Wellbones side when talks with Cohen collapsed saying: “Ensuring that the deal collapsed due to something that Wellbones did is completely unfair.”

A source said the owners will want someone they can trust to help with their upcoming group chats with the players.