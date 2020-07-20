Alex Trebic says he feels “a burden” for the wife amid the cancer battle

Alex Trippic has good days and bad days as he fights pancreatic cancer.

“There was one day a few weeks ago when [my wife] Jenny asked me in the morning, “How do you feel?” And I said, “I feel like I want to die.” He told ABC News. I apologize to her and explain to her that this has nothing to do with my love for her or my feelings for her.

“It just comes down to the fact that I feel like a terrible burden to it, and that bothers me greatly.”

“Danger!” The host, 79, attributes his 30-year-old wife to making him out at the most difficult times.

“She is holy,” said Trebek, crying. “She has so much good in her that she always gives, and she always does her best to help me get through difficult moments. And there were difficult moments. I am amazed at the way I dealt.”

Trebek, his new notes, “The answer is …: Reflections on my lifeOn Tuesday, he said he’d become good at “counterfeiting” how he felt.

“There were difficult moments. I don’t know what it is, but when it’s time to go, it is time to go.” “Let’s do it. Go there, suck it, let it happen.”

Tribute’s love for show helps motivate it to keep fighting so that it can continue hosting.

“My doctor told me he was counting on celebrating two years of life-saving after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the fourth stage. Trippic said that two years are happening in February.” So I expect to be around because he said I will be around.

“I expect to host the program if I am around.”