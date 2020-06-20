Alex Zanardi: Former Formula One driver in “serious but stable” condition after a motorcycle crash

Zanardi is the 12 times World Motorcycle Champion

Former Alex Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi is in “serious but stable” condition after suffering a head injury that he sustained in an accident while riding a motorcycle in his native Italy.

The 53-year-old was involved in a collision with a truck in Penza on Friday.

Zanardi was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Siena, where he is on a ventilator in intensive care.

“The operation was done properly, the original situation was not good,” said Zanardi surgeon.

“What will be the forecast tomorrow, after a week, within 15 days, I don’t know.

“Serious means that in a situation where he can die, in these cases the improvements can be very small over time and the deterioration can be surprising.”

The hospital had previously said that “the neurological picture is still dangerous” after an operation that lasted nearly three hours.

Zanardi’s legs were amputated after crashing into the American Memorial 500 Cart in Lausitz, Germany, in 2001.

Since then, he has won the gold medal at the Paralympic Games four times.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Twitter: “You have never surrendered, and with your exceptional strength, you have overcome a thousand difficulties.”

Come on, Alex Zanardi, don’t give up. All of Italy is fighting with you.

Mario Andretti, former world champion in Formula 1, tweeted: External link “I am so worried and afraid of Alex Zanardi that I hold my breath. I like him. I am his friend.

“Please do what I do and pray, pray for this wonderful man.”