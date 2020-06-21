Alex Zanardi in a medically induced coma after a terrible accident in Italy

His handicap gold medal and former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi is in a medically induced coma after suffering severe head injuries during cycling in Italy, According to the CNN report at. Saturday.

The network reported that Zanardi, who had his legs amputated 20 years ago after a car accident, lost control of his hand bike during the Opetivo Tricolor race in Italy on Friday.

Multiple reports stated that Zanardi crossed a truck route coming.

The 53-year-old was airlifted to the Santa Maria il Scott Hospital in Siena, where he underwent three hours of brain surgery.

A hospital statement said Zanardi was “stable” and was in intensive care.

“It has been stimulated and supported with artificial ventilation while the neurological picture remains dangerous,” the statement said.

Since news broke that the athlete was hospitalized, he has received his warm wishes.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte chirp:No Alex, no! Come on, Alex # Zanardi, don’t give up. All Italy is fighting with you. “

Williams Racing is also a former Zanardi team Twitter promotion: “The ideas of our entire team with former driver Alex Zanardi after he was injured in a bicycle accident earlier today.

“Alex is one of life’s truly inspiring and as we all know, he’s a fighter through and through. Stay strong and Alex Forza.”