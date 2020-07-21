Alex Zanardi was transferred to a specialist neurological rehabilitation center after the collision

The 53-year-old Zanardi, whose legs were amputated after a car accident nearly 20 years ago, lost control of his hand bike while competing in a relay in Tuscany, Italy.
Zanardi was then flown to the Santa Maria El Scott Hospital in Siena, where he underwent three hours of emergency neurosurgery and was put into an artificial coma.
The report stated that “the stability of general clinical conditions and the neurological picture allowed the transfer … to a specialized center for recovery and functional rehabilitation.”
So Alex Zanardi was transferred today [Tuesday] To another facility. “
“Today, a new path for Alex Zanardi has begun,” added the director general of the hospital, Valteri Giovanini.
The Italian is an incredibly popular figure. He has been training for this year’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo, hoping to add to his amazing gold medal.
You may also like
Dominic Tim defends Novak Djokovic after Adria’s controversial tour
Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals to set another record as Juventus approached the Italian title
NFL and Players Association agree to daily Covid-19 test to start training camps
Lewis Hamilton says the F1 lacks leadership in combating racism
NFL stars raise concerns about NFL protocols for coronavirus safety