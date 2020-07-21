Alex Zanardi in a coma after a terrible motorcycle crash in Italy
sport

Alex Zanardi was transferred to a specialist neurological rehabilitation center after the collision

By Emet / July 21, 2020

The 53-year-old Zanardi, whose legs were amputated after a car accident nearly 20 years ago, lost control of his hand bike while competing in a relay in Tuscany, Italy.

Zanardi was then flown to the Santa Maria El Scott Hospital in Siena, where he underwent three hours of emergency neurosurgery and was put into an artificial coma.

the hospital A statement was issued On Tuesday, he confirms Zanardi’s transfer after his dormitory ends.

The report stated that “the stability of general clinical conditions and the neurological picture allowed the transfer … to a specialized center for recovery and functional rehabilitation.”

So Alex Zanardi was transferred today [Tuesday] To another facility. “

“Today, a new path for Alex Zanardi has begun,” added the director general of the hospital, Valteri Giovanini.

The Italian is an incredibly popular figure. He has been training for this year’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo, hoping to add to his amazing gold medal.

Among the many support messages, Pope Francis He wrote him a letter while he continued to recover in hospital. He commended Zanardi for living life to the fullest and for providing “a lesson in humanity”.

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *