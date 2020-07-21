Alex Zanardi was transferred to a specialist neurological rehabilitation center after the collision

The 53-year-old Zanardi, whose legs were amputated after a car accident nearly 20 years ago, lost control of his hand bike while competing in a relay in Tuscany, Italy.

Zanardi was then flown to the Santa Maria El Scott Hospital in Siena, where he underwent three hours of emergency neurosurgery and was put into an artificial coma.

the hospital A statement was issued On Tuesday, he confirms Zanardi’s transfer after his dormitory ends.

The report stated that “the stability of general clinical conditions and the neurological picture allowed the transfer … to a specialized center for recovery and functional rehabilitation.”