Allu Arjun shares the photos of her little daughter’s steps

Alo Arjun with his familyInstagram

Telugu star Alo Arjun moved to social media to share the moment his daughter showed her in small steps.

He wrote on Instagram with a photo of his daughter: “Happiness lies in small steps.”

In the photo, I can see her seen on a ladder. She wears a yellow cloak of lemon, her hair is open, and she smiles.

Recently, Allu Arjun’s Instagram follower base has reached the mark of seven million.

The actor, thanking his fans, wrote: “7 million followers. Thank you all for love. Forever gratitude.”

Hello Arjun, the daughter of I see herInstagram

Allu Arjun is one of the highest stars of South India following on social media. The actor has over 13 million followers on his official Facebook page.

On the business front, the latest release of Allu Arjun, director Trivikram Srinivas “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”, who hit theaters in January this year, was super at the box office. Telugu also featured Tabu and Pooja Hegde.

Alo Arjun will then be shown in the Telugu thriller “Pushpa”, written and directed by Sukumar. The next movie also stars Rashmika Mandana, Vijay Sethupathy and Prakash Raj. The Telugu film will reportedly be filmed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.