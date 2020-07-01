Alyssa Milano replied to the alleged black photo
By Muhammad / July 1, 2020

The actress was published Tuesday in response to an article she claims is “facing a violent reaction” because of an alleged “black scandal”.

Milan Tweet a photo of the title from The LifeZette conservative site Along with her response.
“Hey, ** holes” She tweeted. “The picture below is that I mocked Tan Jersey Shore and Snooky (cq). Tan Snooky (she is a sweetheart by the way) deserves parodies like Tan Trump.”

Nicole “Snookie” Polisie is the star of the famous MTV series “Jersey Shore” and is known for nailing her. She and Milan are of Italian origin. CNN contacted Polizzi and LifeZette representatives for comment.

The The issue of blackness She became a big one in Hollywood during the latest global reexamination of race and racial injustice. Previous episodes of several shows that included a character in the black interface Recently it was withdrawn from streaming services, and Host Jimmy Kimmel apologized late at night After old clips of it appeared in the black interface.

Milan, who spoke openly of its opposition to Trump, had tweeted a few days ago about what it claims was a defamation campaign against it over its policies.

Right-wing trolls tweeted stillly from this funny or deadly video as a satirical snooky from Jersey Shore appeared, on Saturday with a 2013 video of a parody. “If you see the screen grab they use, you can probably turn it off with a link to the entire video.”

On Monday, Milan tweeted: “The abolition of culture is armed by the right / Putin.”

“Notice who they are and what they are targeting,” she wrote. “Are they trying to harm Trump’s most outspoken critics? Yes. The misinformation campaign has begun. Be vigilant of what you post on social media. The truth is still important.”

