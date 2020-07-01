Alyssa Milano replied to the alleged black photo

The actress was published Tuesday in response to an article she claims is “facing a violent reaction” because of an alleged “black scandal”.

Milan Tweet a photo of the title from The LifeZette conservative site Along with her response.

“Hey, ** holes” She tweeted. “The picture below is that I mocked Tan Jersey Shore and Snooky (cq). Tan Snooky (she is a sweetheart by the way) deserves parodies like Tan Trump.”

Nicole “Snookie” Polisie is the star of the famous MTV series “Jersey Shore” and is known for nailing her. She and Milan are of Italian origin. CNN contacted Polizzi and LifeZette representatives for comment.