It only took 144 years, but baseball finally has its first female coach in the field.

Alyssa Naken has become the first coach to enter the Major League Baseball match on the field when she coached the first San Francisco Giants team base in the late rounds to win the 6-3 victory at Oakland A.

Nakin, a four-time softball player at the conference in Sacramento State, became the first woman to be appointed as a full-time coach in the history of the major league when she was recruited by new Giants director Gabe Kappler To train mediators and expert players as an assistant. Kepler, along with multiple players and coaches, chose to kneel during the pre-match national anthem.

The first 30-year-old former baseman joined the giants in 2014 as a baseball coach.

After the match, the Giants Hunter Pence player rushed to give his new coach some praise on Twitter.

The number of coaches in major sports has increased dramatically in recent years, with seven women working as full-time NFL assistants, including Katie Swowers, who in February became the first attack assistant coach for San Francisco 49ers to coach in Super Bowl. Nearly a third of the NBA teams have hired women as assistant coaches, and Tottenham assistant Becky Hammon is regularly referred to as a major training candidate.

Since Nakken is the first woman on MLB to climb to the field, teams like Yankees and Cubs hire coaches hitting Rachel Balkovic and Rachel Holden, respectively, are unlikely to be the last.