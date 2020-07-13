Amanda Clots shares details about the private memorial of the late husband, Cordeiro

“Yesterday we had a small memorial with family and close friends. And I said: It was Nick He wants this To be a celebration. Let’s try to laugh, share wonderful stories and sing to him and his memory. He would have loved it. It was beautiful and perfect. Clotus wrote on Instagram: “His soul was definitely there.

She continued: “We listened to the song, I’m here from The Color Purple. We watched Nick on this show on Broadway for years and left the theater in silent tears. The second half of the song hit me hard. Really, I’m afraid. I’m afraid of my new nature, of pain, The loss and strength enough to overcome it … So, when I heard these words yesterday I thought, “Okay. When I doubt I can bypass it, I play this song. It will be my motto. “

Cordeiro, who starred in “Waitress”, “The Bronx Tale” and “The Rock of Ages,” died at the age of 41 on July 5 after being hospitalized with the Coronavirus. Klots and Cordeiro share a son, Elvis, who was born in June 2019.

Clutz said she knows, “Nick is above the road for me, believes in me and hopes for me. He wants me to live this new life and wants me to be the best version of myself for our son.