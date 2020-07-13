Amanda Clots shares details about the private memorial of the late husband, Cordeiro

She continued: “We listened to the song, I’m here from The Color Purple. We watched Nick on this show on Broadway for years and left the theater in silent tears. The second half of the song hit me hard. Really, I’m afraid. I’m afraid of my new nature, of pain, The loss and strength enough to overcome it … So, when I heard these words yesterday I thought, “Okay. When I doubt I can bypass it, I play this song. It will be my motto. “
Cordeiro, who starred in “Waitress”, “The Bronx Tale” and “The Rock of Ages,” died at the age of 41 on July 5 after being hospitalized with the Coronavirus. Klots and Cordeiro share a son, Elvis, who was born in June 2019.
Clutz said she knows, “Nick is above the road for me, believes in me and hopes for me. He wants me to live this new life and wants me to be the best version of myself for our son.
“I promised him in the hospital that I would try to do that,” she said.
You may also like
Reese Witherspoon promotes her new son’s song, TikTok
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, died after a two-year battle with breast cancer
Mrs. A, Diva, is fighting against Mrs. A, the group
Naya Rivera’s research: California officials use sonar equipment
Amitabh Bachchan and his relatives in hospital due to high incidence of coronavirus in India