Amazon, Facebook and Apple are booming at shutdown

The coronavirus crisis may cause widespread economic turmoil around the world, but the world’s largest technology companies are booming.

Amazon sales increased 40% in the three months to June, while Apple saw a significant increase in purchases of iPhones and other devices.

On Facebook, the number of people on its platforms, which includes WhatsApp and Instagram, jumped by 15%.

The gains come as firms face scrutiny over their size and strength.

At a hearing in Washington on Wednesday, lawmakers roamed companies about whether they were misusing their dominance to crush competitors, noting the sharp contrast between their wealth and many other companies.

Congressman David Cicillin, the Democrat who chairs the committee, said their positions were likely to get stronger, as the epidemic spurred more activity online.

“Before the outbreak of the coronavirus, these companies have already emerged as mighty men of our economy,” he said.

“In the wake of COVID-19, it is likely to appear stronger and more powerful than ever.”

The gains were not surprising to analysts – despite how many companies have succeeded.

On Amazon, the quarterly profit of $ 5.2 billion (£ 4 billion) was the largest since the company started in 1994 and came despite massive spending on protective equipment and other measures due to the virus.

“This is an extraordinary quarter on all fronts under tough conditions,” said Moody’s Vice President Charlie O’Sheae on Amazon’s huge rise.

What were the results?

Ecommerce company sales increased 40% for the three months ending June 30 to $ 88.9 billion (£ 67.9 billion) – its strongest annualized growth in years. Profits increased to $ 5.2 billion from $ 2.6 billion for the same period in 2019.

Crowds await entry to Beijing's new flagship store in Beijing





Meanwhile, Apple said quarterly revenue jumped 11% year-on-year to $ 59.7 billion.

The shift to distance work and school helped increase demand for new devices, such as Macs and iPads, both of which saw double-digit gains. Profits were $ 11.25 billion, up from $ 10 billion in the same period last year.

“The past few months have underscored the importance of users – and families alike – having better quality devices, connections and services,” said Paolo Pescator, PP Foresight technical analyst. “Apple destroyed it.”

On Facebook, revenue increased 11% – slower than other quarters – but still exceeded analyst expectations, as ads held up better than expected. The company’s profit was $ 5.2 billion during the quarter.

Sophia Lund Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the flexibility was aided by an increase in the number of users, which made the company attractive to advertisers.

She added that the company is still vulnerable to social and political pressure, which could push users away again.

She said, “But this is not the first time that Facebook has overcome organizational or social difficulties, and has deep pockets to fix problems.”

The alphabet, which owned Google and YouTube, was the weakest of the four.

The research giant said revenue reached $ 38.3 billion, down 2% from last year, as companies cut advertising spending.

This was the first annual drop in quarterly revenue for the search giant, since Google became a listed company in 2004.

Profits fell nearly 30% year on year to nearly $ 7 billion. But even those falls failed to intimidate analysts who had expected damage.

“We expected April to be the bottom of the digital advertising market, with growth returning in May and June, and these results indicate that the acceleration was stronger than expected,” said Nicole Perrin, lead analyst at eMarketer.