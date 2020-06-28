Amazon workers in Germany will be hit by COVID-19 injuries

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Workers at six locations in Amazon, Germany, will strike on Monday to protest safety, after some logistics center workers have tested positive for coronavirus, a union of workers said.

On Sunday, Verdi said that the strike would continue for at least 48 hours, under the slogan “Good and Healthy Work”, to denounce what he described as the absence of transparency by the US retail giant after the positive factor test results showed COVID-19.

A representative of Verdi Orhan Akman said, “We have information that at least 30 to 40 colleagues are infected.”

Amazon has faced a long battle with unions in Germany over the best wages and conditions for logistics workers, who have launched frequent strikes since 2013.

Verdi said the strikes would hit Amazon sites in Leipzig, Bad Hersfeld, Rheinberg, Verne and Koblenz. She said that Amazon was making profits before the safety of its workers.

Amazon rejected the charges in a statement and said it had invested as of June 4 billion in measures to protect the global workforce and customers from the risk of developing COVID-19.

In Germany, its largest market after the United States, Amazon has requested since February 470 million hand sanitizer bottles, 21 million pairs of gloves, 19 million masks, other face protection equipment and 39 million boxes of antiseptic wipes, an Amazon spokesman in Germany said .