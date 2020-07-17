America is running in the clean energy race

The United States ranked 32 out of 115 countries, and the United States ranked lower than European countries including Sweden, France and the United Kingdom in addition to Canada, Colombia and Costa Rica. In 2018, the U.S. ranked 25th in the Energy Transfer Index.

The main reason for America’s slide in the ratings are weak signs of Washington’s political commitment and regulatory stance towards clean energy and fossil fuels.

“The United States has remained stable, while other countries have evolved,” said David Victor, a professor at the University of California, San Diego, who is a member of the panel of advisers that categorizes countries in energy transformation.

Will the epidemic disrupt the clean energy revolution?

Experts have warned that the coronary virus pandemic adds a lot of uncertainty to future efforts to move the world into cleaner energy.

The health crisis has knocked out complex global supply chains, making it difficult for solar companies to get the panels they usually buy from China. Lower revenues in cities, states, and large corporations may make it harder to finance the shift to renewable energy.

“Before the epidemic, market forces were pointing toward significant new investments in renewable energy. But the epidemic has brought a big shock to this,” Victor said.

The World Economic Forum report called on the United States and other major energy consumers like Australia, China and Russia for failing to adopt emissions-free targets.

“Weak fuel economy standards in the United States raise concerns about the level of political commitment to energy transmission,” the report said.

Coal power collapses to the lowest level in 43 years

However, this progress has been made, especially at the state level.

Victor said: “Because the federal government has been stagnant on these issues for a long time, a great deal of activity has shifted to the states.”

Despite Trump’s promise to save the coal industry, the United States continues to move away from coal in favor of cleaner alternatives. Coal peaked in America in 2011 and continued to decline as it is Power plants convert to renewable energy and natural gas.

Coal power generation Decreased by a record 16% The US Energy Information Administration said this week to the weakest level since 1976.

The Energy Information Administration said that while coal continues to lose market share, the generation of natural gas and wind energy hit record levels in the United States last year.

This trend is expected to continue. The projected EIA index for U.S. coal power generation is expected to drop by another record 25% in 2020, while renewables will grow by 11%.

Methane emissions require an urgent response

Carbon emissions are also going in the right direction. The Energy Information Agency expects energy-related carbon dioxide emissions to decrease by 11% this year, although analysts mostly attribute this to a weak economy and travel restrictions to combat the epidemic.

In another milestone, the United States generated more renewable energy than coal Every day in April , According to the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, which he said was any month. This achievement is impressive given that there were only 38 days over the past year as renewables overcame coal.

More renewable energy projects on the way.

Berkshire Hathaway Baraka On Monday, the Trump administration Approved plans To build the largest solar project in American history. The massive Jimini solar project, to be built in the Nevada desert, could provide enough renewable energy to power 260,000 homes in Las Vegas and southern California. The $ 1 billion project supports a division of Warren Buffett’s bandempire.

In addition to the rise of renewable energy, the demise of coal was largely driven by the shale revolution, which opened vast amounts of natural gas and oil trapped underground, and was a major force behind the demise of coal. The United States now has an abundance of cheap natural gas.

However, the rock boom is also driving a significant rise in harmful methane emissions, which contribute to climate change.

The World Economic Forum report indicated that more than half of global methane emissions last year came from oil and shale gas production in North America. The authors said that techniques and regulations to reduce methane emissions “must be rapidly deployed”.