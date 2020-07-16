American Airlines to warn 25,000 workers of possible vacations

The memo, from CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Izum, said the airline hopes to avoid some of those holidays, which include about 10,000 flight attendants and 2,500 pilots.

“We hope to reduce the actual number of mega vacations significantly through enhanced leave and early programs for the representative working groups, which we are announcing today,” the memo said.

Aviation Industry Rescue Prohibition of layoffs, forced leave or reduced wages for employees . But the ban was lifted on October 1, and airline executives were outspoken that job cuts would come as soon as they occurred, with estimates that as much as a third of the sector’s jobs could disappear.

On Wednesday, American Airlines executives said the carrier was supporting union-led efforts to pressure Congress to extend relief funds for the CARES Act – which is due to expire at the end of September – until March 2021. They indicated that an extended schedule is necessary due to an “impact” The pandemic is much longer than expected when the CARES law was enacted. “