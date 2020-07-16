American Airlines to warn 25,000 workers of possible vacations
By Aygen / July 16, 2020

The memo, from CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Izum, said the airline hopes to avoid some of those holidays, which include about 10,000 flight attendants and 2,500 pilots.

“We hope to reduce the actual number of mega vacations significantly through enhanced leave and early programs for the representative working groups, which we are announcing today,” the memo said.

Aviation Industry Rescue Prohibition of layoffs, forced leave or reduced wages for employees. But the ban was lifted on October 1, and airline executives were outspoken that job cuts would come as soon as they occurred, with estimates that as much as a third of the sector’s jobs could disappear.

On Wednesday, American Airlines executives said the carrier was supporting union-led efforts to pressure Congress to extend relief funds for the CARES Act – which is due to expire at the end of September – until March 2021. They indicated that an extended schedule is necessary due to an “impact” The pandemic is much longer than expected when the CARES law was enacted. “

And they said, “We know that America will be smaller in the future and we must measure all aspects of our airline to adapt to this new reality.”

Already in this month, United Airlines (UAL) Nearly half of the front-line workforce is warned They could be deported this fall. The company said that 36,000 workers – including 15,000 hosts, 11,000 customer service and gate agents, 5,550 maintenance personnel and 2,250 pilots – will receive layoffs.

– Chris Isidore and Jackie Wattles contributed to this report

