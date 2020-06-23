American Open champion Bianca Andresco wants to overturn Serena

Its goal is simple: to be the best in the world and to break records in this process.

“I want to get past Serena [Williams] And wins her. Maybe even Chrissy Evert, who knows? Margaret Court told CNN Sports.

“I love the big dream; it gives me more motivation to advance on the field and keep doing what I’m doing.”

For being the best

The young woman has a road ahead of Everett, Williams and Kurt – who won 18, 23 and 24 titles respectively – but her victory in the US Open last year showed her on the right track.

The pressure after such a victory sits comfortably on the shoulders of youth. After all, she says, she does her best under pressure.

“Everything I do, I always give 150% and I always want to be the best at it,” she said. “For my tennis career, I made a lot of effort and sacrifice a lot, so I want to be the best.

“Overcoming these players will make me better, but everything God has in store for me.”

Tennis back

Like the rest of the tour, Andreescu has been out of business for several weeks with tennis being put off in the midst of the Corona virus pandemic.

However, as restrictions begin to diminish across North America, this year’s US Open is set to begin on August 31, and the Canadian desperate to defend its title.

Several prominent players have raised concerns about organizing the event soon, but Andresco is confident the tournament will be safe behind closed doors.

She said: “Actually I didn’t think tennis would come back soon just because it is an international sport, but frankly, I am very happy to be back there and I hope to defend my title.”

“I know all the participants will do their best to keep everyone safe as possible. Just by looking at all the other sports, I think it’s time for tennis to come back.”

United States Open 2020

Despite the return of tennis, he promises to look completely different.

Perhaps the biggest change is the lack of spectators in the stands, something which Andreescu knows some get used to.

Fans played a big role in winning the Grand Championship in 2019, as the majority of fans supported Williams at night.

As it turned out, party reception was all the drive she needed.

“Playing in front of the fans brings noise to everything,” she said. “I would like to say that I am already doing really well under pressure so I felt the fans had motivated me,” adding that this year’s championship will feel very different.

“There will definitely be people watching at home so it would be nice to keep that in our minds.”

Last week, New York State Governor Andrew Como announced that “extraordinary precautions” would be put in place to ensure safety in the tournament, including “robust testing, additional cleaning, additional dressing room space, dedicated housing and transportation”.

However, ensuring that families were able to travel with players throughout the tournament was a major factor in players agreeing to the plans, according to WTA chief Micky Lawler.

“Attendance may be a big commitment because you have been here for three to four weeks. So being here with only one person was not a start for people with families, so it ended up in a better place for those players who have expressed concerns,” Lawler told CNN Sports. .

The decision to allow more people in the player’s footnote appears to meet the needs of superstar players like Williams, who has now announced her intention to participate.

Their inclusion, along with defending champion Andresco, was a huge boost for the organizers.

“she [Williams] A prominent athlete behind tennis. Lawler added that her voice had an enormous impact, so getting Serena’s approval was very important, it was huge, “saying that the ATP will continue to work closely with his medical partners to ensure the safety of the players.

Balance Act

All is well, Lawler hopes the US Open will be a symbol of hope for tennis but admits that the current schedule is not far from perfect.

The preliminary plans for the tournament do not contain space for a mixed pair, wheelchair tennis, or young competition, but it appears that the USTA may reevaluate the inclusion of wheelchair tennis after Strong criticism.

She said: “This is a really difficult balancing act and the easiest thing was to say” Let’s just call it and forget about 2020. “

“But that would have cost everyone great – players, championships and the whole sport.

“So the USTA praise is working hard to come up with a plan that provides a wonderful opportunity for many people. Is it an ideal plan? No, not at all.”