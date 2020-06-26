American youth bear a “special responsibility” of not spreading the coronavirus to vulnerable populations

Vice President Mike Pence Holds Coronavirus general task force Briefing soon, The first official general meeting Since April 27.

The press conference comes one day after seeing the United States Record New cases of coronavirus in one day with 37,077 reported on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Thursday’s total skipped the previous high on April 24, when 36,291 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country.

At least 32 states are experiencing an increase in Covid-19 cases, and California, Oklahoma and Texas are experiencing new highs.

It will not be briefed at the White House, but at the Ministry of Health and Human Services, according to a schedule published by the White House.

Since Pence was appointed to lead the Coronavirus Task Force on February 27, there have been a total of 47 briefings in the White House, most of them led by President Trump, and few of them led by Vice President.

In recent days, Trump has tried to declare an “end” of the epidemic Despite the growing numbers, instead His administration’s energy focused on reopening the economy.

According to the White House schedule update, Trump is no longer traveling to Bedminster, New Jersey this weekend.

