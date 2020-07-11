Americans are rapidly shrinking their credit card debt during the epidemic

In many ways, it makes perfect sense that Americans pass less plastic. The health crisis forced the closure of large-scale professional restaurants, bars and sports. This was especially true during the March to May period captured by the Federal Reserve data.

“Consumers have had no choice but to spend less money on their credit cards,” wrote Daniel Di Martino Booth, chief executive and chief strategist at Quill Intelligence, in a note to clients on Thursday.

Not surprisingly, spending in restaurants exploded during the spring, when health restrictions made eating out impossible in many parts of the country.

Average seven-day spending (including on credit cards) at chain large restaurants decreased by up to 40% in April of the previous year, according to Bank of America. The Bank of America said this measure has since recovered in June to normal levels.

Mass unemployment, bankruptcy wave

Meanwhile, Americans are wisely paying their credit card balances and avoiding the accumulation of new debt during this economically turbulent period.

“Americans are behaving in a prominent, rational way,” said Joe Broswillas, chief economist at RSM International.

The unemployment rate increased to 14.7% in April. Since then It fell to 11.1% due to massive job gains , Although the unemployment rate is still higher than at any time during the Great Recession.

Against this background, it is not surprising that Americans have retracted their debt. The period from March to May was the first time in a decade that total consumer credit had declined for three months in a row, according to Oxford Economics.

However, some types of debt show signs of life. Specifically, the volume of non-renewable credit, which is mostly student and auto loans, increased by $ 6 billion in May.

Signal consumers are sheltering

Credit card debt usually involves penalizing interest rates – even for borrowers with the strongest credit score. The fact that this type of exorbitant debt is shrinking is encouraging given economic uncertainty.

However, this trend, along with the increasing savings rate, also reflects a significant drop in decline among Americans, a problem for an economy driven by consumer spending by two-thirds.

“This is bad news for the economy,” Broswillas said. “You want a consumer who is sure of their income account. We don’t see that now.”

The credit card debt squeeze also underscores Uncle Sam’s unprecedented support today.

More than that, during the start of the past two recessions, Congress and the White House have taken bold steps to provide emergency relief to families and businesses through the CARES Act.

Specifically, stimulus checks of up to $ 1,200 were sent to each family in the spring. The federal government provides $ 600 of additional weekly unemployment benefits to people who lost their jobs during the epidemic.

Stimulus cliff

Taken together, these emergency moves reduced reliance on plastic passage.

“The need for credit cards as a bootstrap mechanism has decreased dramatically,” said Booth, Quill Intelligence CEO. “The credit cycle that was going to start appearing has been frozen under CARES.”

But the problem is that $ 600 of improved unemployment benefits ends at the end of July. And There is heated debate Between economists and politicians about whether expanding them to the current level – or at all – will discourage Americans from looking for new jobs.

However, what is clear is that leaving this benefit will force some unemployed Americans, especially those who live in low-income families, to rely on expensive credit card debt to make ends meet.

This means that the recent drop in credit card debt may prove to be short-lived – but it is likely to be for the wrong reasons.