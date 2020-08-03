Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs of India, is positive for coronavirus

“I did the test and found it positive,” the 55-year-old minister said, adding that he had asked those who had been in contact with him in the past few days to isolate and test.

This could include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Shah’s office, Modi last saw a person last Wednesday, when he attended a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi.

Moody has not publicly commented on the test procedure or the results of any such test.

After his meeting with Modi, Shah also met with other government officials and members of Parliament, including Representative Babul Suprio, who Tweet on Sunday It will isolate itself and be tested.

Shah has actively participated in the government’s response to the coronavirus during the past few months, with visits to treatment centers and emergency field hospitals..

The virus has infected a number of other government officials. Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed today, Monday, that Kamal Rani Varun, Minister of Technical Education in Uttar Pradesh State, died on Sunday of coronavirus. She died in a hospital in the state capital, Lucknow, where she was receiving treatment.

“Her entire life was devoted to social service,” Modi chirp After her death, he offered his condolences to her family.

The Prime Minister of the southern state of Karnataka in India also announced that he was positive on Sunday, just hours after the Shah wished.

“While I’m fine, I am hospitalized as a precaution based on the doctors’ recommendation. I ask those who have called me recently to abide and quarantine, ”Prime Minister B. Yediyurappa chirp

The virus has also infected celebrities, including Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most famous actors in India. The 77-year-old announced Sunday that he had now recovered from the virus and was discharged from hospital after a three-week stay. He is now home in solitary stone after a negative test, He said on Twitter.

Last week was the bloodiest in India, with more than 5,300 deaths linked to coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health, there are now more than 1.8 million deaths and 38,000 deaths in the country.

High incidence nationwide

India has the third largest number of HIV infections in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Only two countries – the United States and Brazil – registered more than a million cases.

The epidemic has accelerated dramatically in India in recent weeks. While the country took nearly six months to reach one million cases, another 750,000 people were injured in only 17 days.

New Delhi and Mumbai are the two most populous cities among the hardest hit. Mumbai, the financial capital of India with a population of over 12 million, has reported more than 115,000 cases as of Saturday evening, including at least 6,180 deaths. The city is located in the state of Maharashtra, the worst affected state in India with over 416,000 confirmed cases and at least 15,300 deaths, according to official statistics.

In these cities, where the wealth gap is huge, the coronavirus has spread randomly, infecting politicians and Bollywood stars as well as those who live in crowded slums.

But she also highlighted some of these deep-rooted inequalities; Although Mumbai is the wealthiest city in India, its wealth is largely owned by a small elite group that can provide care in expensive private hospitals. Most of the population is left to public hospitals, which were soon overwhelmed in April and May as the virus took hold.

A study published last week found that more than half of the population living in Mumbai’s slums, where people live on their cheek with often limited health facilities, may have contracted the virus – and they are likely to have a much higher rate of infection than others. The study raised questions about the test level in India.

This could also be the reason for city-wide infection rates, despite the closure measures; Many wealthy residents depend on those who live in slums for services like gardening, cleaning and driving.

India has a relatively low death rate of Covid-19 per capita compared to other severely affected countries, with only 2.47 deaths per 100,000, compared to 45.24 in the U.S. and 68.95 in the UK, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Experts pointed out that India’s youth are relatively a possible explanation for the low death rate, as young people are less likely to die from the Corona virus.

Modi cited these numbers, as well as the coronavirus recovery rate, to claim that India’s response has defied global expectations – while others say the epidemic has exposed the country’s shortcomings in providing basic and widely accessible needs such as health care and education And electricity.