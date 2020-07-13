Amitabh Bachchan and his relatives in hospital due to high incidence of coronavirus in India

And soon the wife of Abhishek Bachchan, grateful actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was also hospitalized. The results of the couple’s daughter test were also positive for Covid-19.

“Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted to the hospital isolation unit,” the hospital statement said.

On Monday, the authorities in Mumbai announced the establishment of Bachchan in the city as a containment area. Vishwas Mote, Assistant Commissioner at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said that all employees working in housing have shown negative results for Covid-19.