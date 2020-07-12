Amitabh Bachchan and his relatives in hospital due to high incidence of coronavirus in India

And soon the wife of Abhishek Bachchan, grateful actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was also hospitalized. The results of the couple’s daughter test were also positive for Covid-19.
“Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted to the hospital isolation unit,” the hospital statement said.
A living legend in Hindi language cinema, Bachchan has made over 180 films in a career spanning five decades. He was hailed by many as the greatest living actor in India, and revered in his homeland.
Bachchan starred in his first movie in 1969. Since then, he dominated the silver screen for nearly half a century – most of India’s seventy years as an independent country.
Greetings and best wishes were sent to all members of the brilliant family, as Bachchan, 77, was especially announced on social media.
“Recover soon, sir,” actor Parrish Rewal tweeted. “Supplication for a speedy recovery, sir. Love and prayer,” added the prominent Bollywood man Akshay Kumar.
The diagnoses come as India faces a devastating wave of coronavirus infections.
The country reported 28,637 cases of coronavirus on Sunday morning – the fourth consecutive day that the country set a new daily record of infection.
India has now registered at least 8,495,553 cases of Covid-19, more than any other country except Brazil or the United States. At least 22,674 people died from the virus.
The authorities said that the nails caused the closure of the city of Bengaluru for a week, starting on Tuesday, to contain a huge collection of cases of Covid 19.
