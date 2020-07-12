Amitabh Bachchan and his relatives in hospital due to high incidence of coronavirus in India

And soon the wife of Abhishek Bachchan, grateful actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was also hospitalized. The results of the couple’s daughter test were also positive for Covid-19.

“Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted to the hospital isolation unit,” the hospital statement said.

A living legend in Hindi language cinema, Bachchan has made over 180 films in a career spanning five decades. He was hailed by many as the greatest living actor in India, and revered in his homeland.