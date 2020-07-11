Amitabh Bachchan health update: Big B’s condition stable, currently isolated

The news of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan’s positive test of COVID-19 shocks the entire nation. Moments later, Abhishek Bachchan, Big B’s son, announced that he also had the virus. Rapid recovery prayers for each of the actors were pouring into social media platforms.

Many are concerned about Amitabh Bachchan, as Nanavati Hospital doctors refuse to share newsletter updates about the actor’s health and only the Bachchan family will release details of any developments.

According to the sources, the 77-year-old actor is in stable condition despite having a mild fever. Amitabh Bachchan is currently in the hospital’s isolation ward, and doctors are monitoring his condition.

Amitabh Bachchan health updates

Amitabh Bachchan was reportedly in a state of self-isolation before being transferred to hospital after he complained of breathing difficulties. Big B’s COVID-19 test results arrived on Saturday, but the actor wanted to share the update with his fans himself so that it would not be revealed by the hospital on the same day.

The results of the Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan test were negative. KBC host urged everyone who contacted the actor recently to test for virus detection as a warning. Bachchan headquarters were also cleared, sitting.