Amitabh Bachchan opens to “silence” and “uncertainty” from the Coved Pavilion

Amitabh Bachchan, a veteran of Bollywood, who has been hospitalized with the new Coronavirus, shares life in general from his ward Covid.

He took Big Bee to his blog and wrote: “It is the silence and uncertainties of uncertainty … It is a wonder about the nature of life … From everything that every moment brings to us, every day the neighborhood breathes … In the activity driven by the past days of normal life, there was no Tendency to evaluate or sit down and think about the ideas that are invading us now. “

“But now they do regularly filling those idle hours, sitting, thinking, looking anywhere …

“.. in these circumstances the ideas are racing more quickly and dynamically that had eluded us before .. they were always there, but the mere presence of it remained silent by the mind in its other activity of being .. the work is now dormant.

“The mind is more free,” the spokesman added.

“It reflects more than ever before … I wonder if this is true or acceptable or not.”

He wrote that a wandering mind often leads to “destinations that, due to their complex fluctuations, may sometimes be what you may not want to hear or see .. but you do so … the possibility of everything that surrounds us strikes hard on us.”

“Ignorance of it will not be a tangible act .. So you surrender it .. you bear it .. you live it .. you sometimes flirt with it … Play with it on others … I hope you move away from it, hold on to it, embrace it and accept it … but you will not be able to stop its presence .. “

Time, he says, “today gives freedom to the expansion of gravity in the brain.”

“We may never have the opportunity to participate in this work, but given the circumstances, I would like to believe that each of us … everyone has the will and ability to be what they think, they will never be.”

Speaking of his health, Bachchan wrote: “In the event of solace in the recovery room … restlessness remains in the search for a reaction … to link … to something that responds to it … it does … it does only more than dictates the condition …”

“Sometimes you find it … sometimes you stare at barren walls and with empty thoughts … and you pray for it to be full of life of existence … from reaction and companionship … all of you pay your prayers and take care of each other an hour I know .. and I just folded my hand ..”