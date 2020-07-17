Amitabh Bachchan thanks the well-wishers and admirers for their “endless love.”

On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and thanked everyone who was praying for his speedy recovery and good wishes for his family since Bachchan was hospitalized with Covid 19 infection last Saturday.

Big B, his son Abhishek Bachchan, his wife Abhishek Aishwarya and his daughter Ardhaya were admitted to Nanavati Hospital after a positive coronavirus test at the end of last week.

Expressing gratitude to all well-wishers, Big B noted that individual responses are not possible due to hospital restrictive protocols.

“In happy times, in times of illness, you are our close and dear, good-wishes, our fans have given us endless love, emotional care and prayer … We express our sincere gratitude to all of you .. In these hospital conditions, Big B wrote:” The protocol is restricted, so therefore Individual responses are not possible … but we see, read and hear all of you. Thank you at all. “

Besides, he published a photo showing him with his son Abhishek. Bachchan big hit smiling punch in the frame.

In response to the post, actress Katrina Kaif commented: “Praying with you.”

Actor Dino Moriah commented: “God bless you.”

Big B posted a similar thank you note to all of the well-wishers as well as a picture of the gods Thursday evening on Twitter.