Amrita Rao emerges from Ganesh Chattworthy celebrating the environment

Actress Amrita Rao is excited that her Ghanaian Community Commission in Gandhi made a timely decision to postpone the annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebration from August 21 this year to February 2021.

Citing an example of GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava Samiti who is organizing a massive rush celebration in Wadala Ram Mandir, the actress said: “I have been visiting the scandal since my childhood and the ganesh chathurthi is incomplete without this” darshan “, but I really admire and grateful to GSB Samiti that without thinking about donations Or any other factor, they postponed their celebration of the rush in August in the public health interest.

Her community Ganesh Samiti idol, despite its huge size, is a totally eco-friendly idol. Also, biodegradable containers are used for “prasadam” and avoiding the use of plastics.

“Nature had to literally shut people up in their homes to restore their balance. Rivers and lakes have purified themselves from our toxic treatment. COVID-19 was a huge wake-up signal from the environment, and we as responsible citizens must say, ‘We strive to keep our environment clean and toxin-free.”

Last year, she launched her own pre-awareness campaign “Eco Bappa Morya” through a promotional film, where the actress interacted with sculptors, an oceanographer, beach-cleaning activist, and chef Vikas Khanna to promote various options of eco-friendly idols including chocolate Ganesha. She also stressed that “the size of our sincerity does not depend on the size of the idol that we pray for.”