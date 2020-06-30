Amrutham Dhvitheeyam 3 new episodes strike a chord with the audience

A woman asks her colleague to wear a mask, and is beaten with an iron bar

ZEE5 has announced the release of three new episodes of its most popular original Telugu Amrutham Devetium. These new episodes are now broadcasting in addition to a previously released special lock.

Amrutham Devetham earlier had five episodes. Episode 6 revolves around how dengue fever breaks out in the city, causing Amrutha Rao to take extreme precautions. In episode seven, Sanjiveni can be seen floating around the idea of ​​holding Kitty parties at Amrutha Villas. Episode 8 is about launching a book and how their attempts to recover their investments only get worse with unimaginable twists and turns!

Amrutham DtithamTwitter

Current scenario of closure problems

Amritham Devithiam Stars Harshavardan (Amrutham), LP Sriram (Angie), Sivanarayana (Abaji), and Vasu Enturi (Sarvam). ZEE5 recently announced Lockdown Special, a two-episode situational comedy. Viewers loved them, given that they could instantly relate to the current scenario of the closing troubles in a funny way.

After watching these new episodes, a viewer named Ravi Shirokuri tweeted, “It shouldn’t be fun and comedy out loud. Amrutham proves it again. Cool #AmruthamDhvitheeyam #Amrutham.”

Sai Krishna, Another Viewer of Amrutham Dhvitheeyam, Chirp “The Nostalgic Moment for Kids 90s, Same Fun and Madness with Clean Comedy. Kudos for Team To Achieve This #AmruthamDhvitheeyam

Amrutham 1 starring Sivaji Raja, Naresh, Harshavardhan and Gundu Hanumatha Rao were popular comedy series in Telugu in 2001. Two friends, Amrutham and Anji, came up with creative ideas to improve their business in restaurants and get rich but fail with the hilarious consequences of each time.

Amrutham DtithamTwitter

Sarvam, their loyal but local man on Friday and the greedy home owner Abaji famously contributed to Comedy Errors and also became very famous personalities.

6 years after starting TV broadcasts as a weekly comedy comedy, Amroth finished his TV play. Now after 13 years, the show is back under the name Amrutham Dhvitheeyam. It premiered exclusively on ZEE5 on March 25 and new episodes every month thereafter, produced by Ganga Raju Gunnam.