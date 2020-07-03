Amy Emerish departs from Refinery 29 after a toxic workplace has been exposed

Emmerich announced the news in a staff email sent to CNN Business.

“After careful consideration, I decided to move from Refinery 29,” she wrote in her e-mail to employees. “I’ve always struggled for space so this amazing team can create a non-stressful job. I make this decision now so you can continue with that. Now it’s time for change, thinking and growing for me personally and for all of us as we move forward. The stories that we have said, which will continue In her narration, more important than ever I am truly grateful that I was part of building a platform and a work that highlighted unreported stories and the biggest unheard voices. Thankful to the friends and colleagues that I had the privilege of working with, and I look forward to seeing Refinery29’s continuing and continuing success. Take care of yourselves and each other. “

Deputy Chief Information Officer Nancy Dubuque confirmed the news in a separate email to employees on Thursday.

“I want to express my gratitude to my mother for her efforts during this time,” Dubuque wrote. “The focus of her work and her unwavering energy has helped elevate Refinery29 to the next level in the media world. She leaves behind a brand ready to continue her mission to tell creative stories in all forms that help all women see, feel and demand their power in this pivotal cultural moment. in history “.

A Emmerich spokesman declined to comment other than what is in the email.

Emmerich started the company as Video Chief in January 2015. She was promoted to Head of Content later in 2015 and added the title of President in January 2019, According to LinkedIn

Syndicate Refinery29 called for Emmerich’s resignation immediately in a June 11 message that was sent to the Deputy Media Department. That message, obtained by CNN Business, noted accusations from employees that Emirich had allegedly failed them in a variety of ways from “committing minor racist offenses to refusing to provide a safe and supportive work environment for employees.” Emmerich did not respond to a request for comment on the message at this time.