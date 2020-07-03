Amy Emerish departs from Refinery 29 after a toxic workplace has been exposed
By Aygen / July 3, 2020

Emmerich announced the news in a staff email sent to CNN Business.

Her resignation comes Amid an internal investigation In allegations of toxic workplace behavior at Refinery 29. The deputy media, who acquired the female-focused site last fall, hired an outside law firm last month to conduct the investigation, which is still ongoing. A spokesman earlier told CNN Business that the results would be used as a basis for the “appropriate action” of the vice media.
CNN Business published a Prolonged investigation In June about culture at Refinery29, shortly after the resignation of Christine Barberich, co-founder and global editor-in-chief at Refinery29, amid public allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior. “I couldn’t see how my vision and my privileges hampered the changes that needed to be made to further this goal and vision, and to provide these women with the support they needed,” Barbierich told CNN Business at the time. Barberich had informed Emerich.

“After careful consideration, I decided to move from Refinery 29,” she wrote in her e-mail to employees. “I’ve always struggled for space so this amazing team can create a non-stressful job. I make this decision now so you can continue with that. Now it’s time for change, thinking and growing for me personally and for all of us as we move forward. The stories that we have said, which will continue In her narration, more important than ever I am truly grateful that I was part of building a platform and a work that highlighted unreported stories and the biggest unheard voices. Thankful to the friends and colleagues that I had the privilege of working with, and I look forward to seeing Refinery29’s continuing and continuing success. Take care of yourselves and each other. “

Deputy Chief Information Officer Nancy Dubuque confirmed the news in a separate email to employees on Thursday.

“I want to express my gratitude to my mother for her efforts during this time,” Dubuque wrote. “The focus of her work and her unwavering energy has helped elevate Refinery29 to the next level in the media world. She leaves behind a brand ready to continue her mission to tell creative stories in all forms that help all women see, feel and demand their power in this pivotal cultural moment. in history “.

A Emmerich spokesman declined to comment other than what is in the email.

Emmerich started the company as Video Chief in January 2015. She was promoted to Head of Content later in 2015 and added the title of President in January 2019, According to LinkedIn.

Syndicate Refinery29 called for Emmerich’s resignation immediately in a June 11 message that was sent to the Deputy Media Department. That message, obtained by CNN Business, noted accusations from employees that Emirich had allegedly failed them in a variety of ways from “committing minor racist offenses to refusing to provide a safe and supportive work environment for employees.” Emmerich did not respond to a request for comment on the message at this time.

“We are pleased that our June 11 letter to VMG management requesting the resignation of Amy Emerich was finally addressed” Wrote in a tweet From her official Twitter account. “We look forward to working with a new leadership with experience overseeing a diverse newsroom @ Refinery 29 committed to serving a diverse audience.”

