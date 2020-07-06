An Afghan translator who saved the life of the United States and helped his fellow translators escape from danger becomes an American citizen

His journey to the United States started on the battlefield in his homeland Afghanistan. Shinwari, 42, served nine years as a translator for American forces, knowing that he risked his life and put his family at risk.

During that time, Shinwari saved the lives of many American soldiers, including one who helped bring Shinwari and his family into the United States.

“If I were in Afghanistan – if I hadn’t come here, I wouldn’t be alive now. I’d be dead.” Tell CNN Heroes in 2018.

At the time, he recalled his decision to stand with US soldiers, after he had seen the Taliban regime’s terrorism. Shinwari knew that the United States needed translators, but he also understood the risks.

Shinwari said: “If the Taliban catch you, they will torture you in front of your children and families and film a movie for you and then send it to other translators as a warning message to stop working with American forces.”

Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuchinelli ran loyalty to Shinwari and his wife on Monday in Fairfax, Virginia. Cuchinelli honored Shinwari for his service and saving the lives of five American soldiers.

during A particularly fierce battle in April 2008 Shinwari saved Captain Matt Ziller, the American soldier he met just days before. The Ziler unit was on a routine patrol near the village of Wajiz in Ghazni Province when it attacked the Taliban. They lost a vehicle and found themselves outnumbered and outnumbered.

In 2018, Ziller told CNN of the heroes that he had been hit when a mortar exploded, pushing him to a hole. When he regained his senses, he thought he was about to die.

“I would have made some peace with my destiny and would have come out of the fight,” he said.

What Ziller did not realize was that two Taliban fighters were approaching him. This is when Shinwari, who was crawling through the bushes, shot and killed them. Ziller recalled that Shinwari was standing above him, saying, “I am Janice. I am a translator. You are not safe.” Shinwari remembers getting Ziler safe and creating an unbreakable bond.

“Since then, we have become closer to the brothers,” Shinwari said.

After that, the Taliban placed Shinwari on a list of strikes targeting translators working with US forces. Contact Zeeler to help him obtain a visa to come to the United States. Shinwari said he expected the process to take “two months, but it took years”.

During that time, the 38-year-old Ziler worked tirelessly to help Shinwari. Launch Change.org’s Petition and Connect with His Links to Congress.

I simply asked anyone listening, “Would you help me?” I owe this person my life. I am ready to do whatever it takes. I will benefit and call any service. I owe everything I need to do it. Tell me what I should do to help you, “Ziller told CNN.

Shinwari and his family finally got a visa in 2013. Once in the United States, Zeller helped Shenwar settle into their new home. Shinwari helped find a job, get a car, and guide Shinwaris during their first year in America. Zeller even created GoFundMe who raised $ 35,000 to cover Shinwaris’ expenses.

But Shinwari considered other translators still in danger in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“We are happy. But I am not happy about my co-workers, and my brothers and sisters who served the US government in Afghanistan and Iraq, and are still behind them,” he said. “I will fight for them, to bring them here. We will not stop fighting. It does not matter how long it takes. But I will fight for them.”

So Shinwari and Zeller used part of the money to create Nobody is behind him , A non-profit organization that has helped thousands of translator combatants settle in the United States.

The group has since assisted more than 5,000 translators and their families to come to the United States, to guide them through the visa process. The organization provides resettlement and support services upon arrival, such as finding permanent housing, home furnishings, job placement and language skills.

“I will not stop fighting until I have the last interpreter for what he has abandoned,” Shinwari said. “I promise them that I will never forget my brothers and sisters that they are still left in Iraq and Afghanistan.”